Basis Technologies Appoints Mark McEachran to Vice President of Product - DSP

CHICAGO, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basis Technologies (https://basis.com), the industry’s leading advertising automation platform, announced today the appointment of Mark McEachran to VP of product - DSP. Mark will lead product strategy and development for Basis' DSP, leveraging his more than two decades of expertise in programmatic advertising, identity solutions, and machine learning. He will focus on strengthening Basis' DSP capabilities to address industry challenges in cookie deprecation, supply chain optimization, inventory quality, and more.

Mark was most recently SVP of product at YieldMo, an AI-powered advertising technology platform. Prior to joining YieldMo, he served in product leadership roles at Nexstar Digital and Rakuten. Early in his career, he was a product manager at Magnite (formerly Rubicon Project) where he supported its integrations with the growing number of DSPs emerging in the industry, including Basis. In parallel with that role, Mark was part of the pioneering team at the OpenRTB Consortium, which now operates under IAB Tech Lab, that established programmatic advertising standards for the industry. Mark has been an ad tech product leader at both startups and established corporations.

“Mark is a seasoned engineering leader whose history of partner collaboration drives seamless connections and operations in the programmatic advertising ecosystem,” said Tyler Kelly, president, Basis Technologies. “With Basis winning more and more customers because of the combined strength of our programmatic, workflow automation and data capabilities, Mark will be essential in evolving the next generation of our DSP to deliver more flexibility, agility and scale for advertisers."

Basis Technologies provides advertising software with an integrated suite of modular applications for planning, operations, and more across programmatic, publisher-direct, search, and social channels. The platform’s nucleus is a top-rated omnichannel DSP complete with programmatic guaranteed and private marketplace deals.

"Customer feedback and industry analysts show that Basis Technologies competes among the top echelon of programmatic advertising platforms," said Mark McEachran. "Basis delivers holistic technology grounded in automation that solves our customers’ problems today and strengthens their business foundation for the future."

Basis Technologies is solving the advertising industry’s biggest problems with the most comprehensive advertising automation platform. As a unified command center for agencies and brands, Basis delivers an integrated suite of modular applications, each specializing in unique areas such as planning, operations, reporting, and financial reconciliation across programmatic, publisher-direct, search, and social channels. By closing system gaps, automating workflows, and streamlining data management, Basis empowers leaders to increase efficiency and productivity -- driving financial success for their organizations. Renowned for its dedication to both employees and customers, Basis creates more seamless operations and fosters a happier, more engaged workforce. Learn more at https://basis.com.

