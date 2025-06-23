Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 25 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 13 June 2025
|44,000
|580.06
|25,522,543
|Monday, 16 June 2025
|1,600
|586.70
|938,720
|Tuesday, 17 June 2025
|1,700
|581.18
|988,006
|Wednesday, 18 June 2025
|1,700
|577.80
|982,260
|Thursday, 19 June 2025
|1,200
|595.86
|715,032
|Friday, 20 June 2025
|1,200
|618.30
|741,960
|In the period 16 June 2025 - 20 June 2025
|7,400
|590.00
|4,365,978
|Accumulated until 20 June 2025
|51,400
|581.49
|29,888,521
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,093,393 treasury shares corresponding to 8.37% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
