Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 25 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

price Amount Accumulated until 13 June 2025 44,000 580.06 25,522,543 Monday, 16 June 2025 1,600 586.70 938,720 Tuesday, 17 June 2025 1,700 581.18 988,006 Wednesday, 18 June 2025 1,700 577.80 982,260 Thursday, 19 June 2025 1,200 595.86 715,032 Friday, 20 June 2025 1,200 618.30 741,960 In the period 16 June 2025 - 20 June 2025 7,400 590.00 4,365,978 Accumulated until 20 June 2025 51,400 581.49 29,888,521 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,093,393 treasury shares corresponding to 8.37% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

