Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 25 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of
shares		Average
price		Amount  
Accumulated until 13 June 202544,000580.0625,522,543  
Monday, 16 June 20251,600586.70938,720  
Tuesday, 17 June 20251,700581.18988,006  
Wednesday, 18 June 20251,700577.80982,260  
Thursday, 19 June 20251,200595.86715,032  
Friday, 20 June 20251,200618.30741,960  
In the period 16 June 2025 - 20 June 20257,400590.004,365,978  
Accumulated until 20 June 202551,400581.4929,888,521  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,093,393 treasury shares corresponding to 8.37% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

