TierPoint and Pure Storage Launch Imaging Storage-as-a-Service

ST. LOUIS, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TierPoint, a leading provider of secure, connected IT infrastructure solutions, today announced the launch of a new Imaging Storage-as-a-Service solution utilizing Pure Storage technology. Developed specifically for healthcare organizations, the service helps address the challenges of managing the extensive demands of medical imaging data, including storage costs, performance constraints, and security risks.

The solution combines Pure Storage’s all-flash technology with TierPoint’s award-winning managed services and HIPAA-compliant and secure data centers. With a per-study billing model, healthcare providers gain cost predictability while benefiting from faster image retrieval and enhanced protection for critical imaging data. The scalable, cloud-enabled solution also supports AI imaging workloads and long-term data retention, helping healthcare organizations improve diagnostic speed and operational efficiency.

“Our mission is to help healthcare organizations transform how they harness and leverage imaging data,” said Greg Ahlheim, Senior Vice President of Product Development at TierPoint. “With this service, healthcare IT leaders can achieve cost predictability, strengthen data security, and deliver better outcomes – all without the burden of complex storage infrastructure.”

“We are proud to collaborate with TierPoint to bring a new level of performance, flexibility, and resilience to healthcare imaging,” said Mark Dobbs, Global Head of Healthcare Imaging at Pure Storage. “By aligning costs with patient care delivery models, this service helps healthcare providers scale efficiently and focus more on their mission of improving patient outcomes.”

About TierPoint

TierPoint is a leading provider of secure, connected IT platform solutions that power the digital transformation of thousands of clients. With one of the largest and most geographically diversified U.S. footprints, TierPoint delivers comprehensive services — including cloud, colocation, disaster recovery, security, and managed services — to help businesses meet their most pressing technology and business challenges.

Contact: Pete Abel, 314-720-3129, Pete.Abel@tierpoint.com