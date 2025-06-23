Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation Awards More Than $1.1 Million in Grants

SALISBURY, N.C., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation has awarded more than $1.1 million in grants to 264 organizations during the spring/summer grant cycle. The grants support community feeding partners and their efforts to nourish neighbors experiencing hunger and provide nutritional education to their communities. Since its inception in 2001, the Foundation has distributed nearly $23 million across Food Lion’s 10-state operating area.

“Nourishing the communities we serve is at the heart of everything we do at Food Lion,” said Natasha Brinegar, President, Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation and Vice President of Category Management, Meat and Seafood, Food Lion. “Through the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation, we help address food insecurity by investing in local food banks. These grants help our partners provide nourishment for hungry neighbors and education around nutrition—helping to combat hunger at the root and truly making a difference in people’s lives.”

The grants help food banks meet the immediate need to feed the hungry. They also provide resources and education, teaching people budgeting, meal planning, basic nutrition and cooking techniques, helping to foster healthier lifestyles and curb the cycle of hunger.

Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization operated by a volunteer board of directors comprised of Food Lion associates from different areas of the company. The Foundation focuses on addressing the root causes of hunger in communities. Additionally, the Foundation helps feeding organizations increase their ability to provide fresh produce and other food staples through grants which build their facilities’ capacity ensuring families can put nutritious meals on their tables. Partner organizations also provide nutrition education to support the health and wellness of Food Lion’s neighbors.

Through grants provided by the Foundation, partnerships with local and national feeding partners and donations made by Food Lion customers, Food Lion Feeds has provided the equivalent of more than 1.5 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014. Food Lion Feeds efforts are multi-faceted providing product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief grants; capital campaign support for feeding agencies; as well as donating volunteer hours by associates. Early this year, Food Lion Feeds set a goal to double its impact to date, committing to provide a total of 3 billion meals* by 2032.



The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation holds two grant cycles each year. The grant application deadline for the fall/winter cycle is Sept. 18, 2025, and can be found online. Grants will be awarded in December. Nonprofit organizations are eligible for grants if affiliated with Feeding America or the United Way. Organizations are eligible to apply for grants every 12 months.

For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to fighting hunger, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh, and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. Since 2014, the company’s hunger relief platform Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 1.5 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 3 billion meals by 2032. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

About The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C. Established in 2001, the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to eliminating hunger. The charitable foundation has provided nearly $23 million in grant funding, helping to nourish communities with fresh food for backpack programs, Kids Cafés and other hunger-relief programs as well as funding for long-term programs to help shorten the lines at food banks. The charitable foundation partners with Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief agency, in addition to local food agencies serving the 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states in which Food Lion operates. For more information, visit foodlion.com/pages/food-lion-feeds.

* Investments are converted to a meal equivalent based on various meal equivalent formulas.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a6c9b11-f9b6-4beb-97a4-6641c0524bb3