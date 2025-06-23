Meat Processing Equipment Market is Expected to Reach USD16.36 Billion by 2032, Owing to Surging Demand for Automated, Hygienic, and Sustainable Meat Production Solutions | SNS Insider

Austin, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The M eat P rocessing E quipment M arket size was valued at USD 11.25 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 16.36 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.86% over the forecast period of 2025–2032. Meat processing equipment is witnessing growth across the globe, as processors are aiming for automation, food safety & sustainability. Investment in solutions through enhanced operational efficiencies and reduced labor costs, as well as adherence to strict hygiene regulations, is propelling demand for the advanced slicing, grinding, and packaging machinery. This upward trend in demand for equipment that delivers consistently high-quality and low-contamination meat products is also driven by ever-changing consumer preferences for clean-label and traceable meat products.

The U.S. meat processing equipment market size was valued at USD 1.71 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.70 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.96% from 2025 to 2032.





Meat Processing Equipment Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 11.25 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 16.36 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.86% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Drivers • Rising Automation in Meat Processing Facilities Accelerates Adoption of Advanced Equipment Across Industrial and Commercial Segments.

• Growing Demand for Eco-Friendly Products in Various Industries Boosts the Meat Processing Equipment Market Growth.

Slicers drive demand through precision and efficiency, while beef remains the top choice, setting standards for equipment performance and versatility in the Meat Processing Equipment Market

By Type

The slicing segment is projected to lead the Meat Processing Equipment Market, capturing the largest revenue share of approximately 24.00% in 2024. The sheer dominance is primarily due to the demand that is being created in the industry for portioned and visually appealing sliced meat products, as they provide convenience to consumers and add to shelf appeal. The slice machine also plays a key role in getting uniform thickness, better product yield, and packing efficiency. Modern meat facilities, especially those that produce packaged and ready-to-eat products, are integrating advanced slicers with programmable logic controllers (PLC) and touchscreen interfaces to gain greater accuracy and reduce operator error while also driving the need for speed.

By Meat Type

The beef segment held the highest market share of 40% in the Meat Processing Equipment Market in 2024, largely due to its complex processing requirements and the global popularity of beef-based products. The processing of beef includes various complex processes like deboning, trimming, grinding, and portioning, thus, demanding high performance and sanitary equipment. Beef processing equipment has to comply with strict food safety regulations, and it also needs flexibility to work with different size carcasses and cuts. As end customers seek higher quality, value-added products be it steaks, patties, marinated and exotic cuts, processors are aligning their production process and investing in specialized high-tech machinery to maintain quality, consistency, and traceability at every stage of production.

Asia Pacific leads in scale, while North America drives the Meat Processing Equipment Market growth through automation and safety innovation.

In 2024, the Asia Pacific region accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 34.25%, which is mainly focused on large-scale meat production and reduced processing time. The region’s growth is fueled by rising per capita meat consumption and modernization of meat processing infrastructure in China, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia. To cater to this skyrocketing demand from urban dwellers, processors are investing in high-capacity grinders, mixers, and packing lines. Automated inspection systems such as X-ray and optical sorting, help to meet the stringent food safety regulations and prevent contamination risks. In the region, manufacturers are now deploying compact, modular plants for emerging markets that enable scaled production without requiring significant upfront capital.

North America is anticipated to witness a substantial CAGR of approximately 6.19%, owing to an increase in the adoption of automation in meat processing plants. U.S. and Canadian processors are rapidly deploying robotics and artificial intelligence (AI)-based machinery to increase yield, reduce labour, and produce a consistent product. Because of this, hygienic design principles give processors the tools to comply with FSIS statutes and CFIA laws, including CIP (Clean In Place) systems, antimicrobial surfaces, and tool-less tear down. Additionally, the rising demand for organic and grass-fed products prompts to adoption of traceability and labeling equipment. Small-to-medium processors are also upgrading their lines because of government grants and funding for modernization.





