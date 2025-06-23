IoT Fleet Management Market to Reach USD 25.3 Billion by 2032, Driven by Real-Time Tracking and Digital Fleet Optimization | SNS Insider

Pune, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IoT Fleet Management Market Size Analysis:

“The Internet of Things (IoT) Fleet Management Market was valued at USD 7.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 25.3 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 14.04% from 2024 to 2032.”

This expansion is fueled by increasing demand for real-time vehicle tracking, predictive maintenance, routing optimization, and the enhancement of fuel efficiency. IoT-based solutions increase operational transparency, minimize downtime, and facilitate compliance with regulatory requirements. As transportation and logistics industries adopt digitalization, the demand for smart transportation fleet monitoring is increasing continuously. Moreover, increased uptake of cloud platforms and 5G connectivity is speeding up the adoption of sophisticated IoT fleet systems.

The U.S. IoT Fleet Management Market was valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 7.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.80% from 2024 to 2032.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Geotab Inc. — MyGeotab

Verizon Connect — Reveal

Samsara Inc. — Samsara Fleet Management Platform

Trimble Inc. — Trimble Fleet Manager

Teletrac Navman — Director

Fleet Complete — Fleet Complete Platform

Zonar Systems, Inc. — Zonar Coach

MiX Telematics — MiX Fleet Manager

ORBCOMM Inc. — FleetEdge

Azuga, Inc. — Azuga Fleet

KeepTruckin, Inc. (now Motive) — Motive Fleet Dashboard

Gurtam — Wialon

Webfleet Solutions (A Bridgestone Company) — WEBFLEET

Fleetio — Fleetio Manage

Inseego Corp. — Ctrack Fleet Management

Growth is fueled by increasing demand for real-time fleet tracking, regulatory compliance, fuel optimization, and rising commercial vehicle usage.

IoT Fleet Management Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 7.8 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 25.3 Billion CAGR CAGR of 14.04 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Segments • By Component (Solution, Services)



• By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises)



• By Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises)



• By Application (Disk Encryption, File and Folder Encryption, Database Encryption, Communication Encryption, Cloud Encryption)



• By End-Use (Telecom & IT, Manufacturing, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Government, Aerospace, Others) Key Growth Drivers Rising demand for real-time fleet tracking and predictive maintenance is driving widespread adoption of IoT-based fleet management solutions.

By Platform, Device Management Segment Leads Global IoT Fleet Management Market in 2023

In 2023, the device management segment had the largest market share worldwide. Its success is due to its capacity to offer centralized management of various IoT devices. Data collected in real-time by automobile sensors on fuel consumption, engine condition, and routes are obtained through device management platforms, allowing fleet managers to reroute vehicles, plan maintenance, and maximize operations efficiently and preventively.

By Enterprise Size, Large Enterprises Dominate IoT Fleet Management Market in 2023 Due to Global Trade Expansion and Demand for Advanced Fleet Solutions

In 2023, large enterprises held 79% of the revenue share of the IoT fleet management market in 2023. Their domination is fueled by huge fleet operations, extensive financial means, and the requirement for advanced management platforms. Increased international trade, expansion of e-commerce, and ongoing cross-border movement of products are further hastening large companies' adoption of IoT-based fleet solutions.

By Deployment, Private Deployment Segment Dominated Global IoT Fleet Management Market in 2023

In 2023, the private deployment segment held the largest share of the global IoT fleet management market. This is due to the customization and flexibility that private clouds provide, enabling effortless integration with the company's current IT infrastructure as well as ERPs. Organizations are advantaged by having complete control, customized rollouts, and scalability of resources, making it possible for effective, secure, and flexible fleet management in line with changing business needs.

By Service, Professional Services Segment Dominated IoT Fleet Management Market in 2023 Due to Rising Innovation, Security Needs, and Customized Consulting Demand

In 2023, the professional services segment led the IoT fleet management market with over 75% share. Growth is spurred by IoT growth, operational efficiency needs, and secure deployment. Increased rollouts of 5G/6G networks and growing use of end-to-end fleet solutions among logistics companies also drive growth. Specialist consulting is used to configure IoT systems, optimize workflows, and drive business objectives. The fastest growth is anticipated in managed services due to enhanced cloud infrastructure complexity.

North America Leads IoT Fleet Management Market, Asia Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

North America dominated the IoT fleet management market in 2023, capturing 37% of the global revenue share. The region's well-established technology ecosystem, along with the rapid expansion of commercial fleets, drives significant demand. Emerging digital trends and strong adoption of connected vehicle solutions continue to fuel market growth across industries.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR in the IoT fleet management market during the forecast period. Growth is fueled by rising import-export activities in China, India, and Japan, increasing demand for region-specific goods, and expanding industrial operations. The need for efficient, scalable fleet solutions is driving strong adoption of IoT technologies across the region.

