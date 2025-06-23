Mizuho Americas Hires Yaron Kinar as Managing Director and Senior Equity Research Analyst Covering the Insurance Sector

NEW YORK, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas today announced the hiring of Yaron Kinar as Managing Director and Senior Equity Research Analyst covering the Insurance sector. Based in Chicago, Kinar reports to the Head of Equity Research, Bill Featherston.

Kinar has two decades of equity research experience in the insurance and financial sectors. He joins Mizuho from Jefferies, where he was lead Equity Research Analyst for North America P&C Insurance and Insurtech and named runner-up in the 2023-4 Institutional Investor (now Extel) All-America Research Team surveys.

"Yaron’s reputation as an insightful and influential insurance industry equity analyst is a great addition to our team," said Featherston. "His extensive experience will greatly benefit our clients and Mizuho as a whole as we build out our coverage of the Financials sector."

Prior to Jefferies, he held lead analyst roles at Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank, where he was recognized as an All-America Research Team survey Rising Star.

Kinar began his career in underwriting at AIG and holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and an LL.B. from Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

