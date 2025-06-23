FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Cash Distributions for Its Exchange Traded Funds

TSX: FUD, FSL, ETP, CIBR, QCLN, FHG/FHG.F, FHH/FHH.F, FDL, FINT, FST & BLCK
Cboe CA: FJFB, FJFG, SDVY/SDVY.F & SDVD
TORONTO, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. (“First Trust Canada”) is pleased to announce cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds (“First Trust ETFs”) listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and Cboe Canada for the month ending June 30, 2025.
The cash distributions are payable on July 8, 2025 to Unitholders of record on June 30, 2025 with an ex-dividend date of June 30, 2025.
Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:
|Fund Name
|Fund Ticker
|Cash Distribution Amount
|First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|FUD
|$0.0700
|First Trust NASDAQ® Clean Edge® Green Energy ETF
|QCLN
|$0.0100
|First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|FSL
|$0.0950
|First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
|CIBR
|$0.0100
|First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETF
|ETP
|$0.0600
|First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders ETF (CAD‐Hedged)
|FDL
|$0.2750
|First Trust Canadian Capital Strength ETF
|FST
|$0.1800
|First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction and Process ETF
|BLCK
|$0.0800
|First Trust JFL Fixed Income Core Plus ETF
|FJFB
|$0.0550
|First Trust JFL Global Equity ETF
|FJFG
|$0.0600
|First Trust Vest SMID Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF
|SDVD
|$0.1225
|First Trust International Capital Strength ETF
|FINT
|$0.3500
|First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Health Care Sector Index ETF
|FHH
|$0.0100
|FHH.F
|$0.0050
|First Trust AlphaDEXTM U.S. Industrials Sector Index ETF
|FHG
|$0.0600
|FHG.F
|$0.1230
|First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF
|SDVY
|$0.0550
|SDVY.F
|$0.0545
About First Trust
First Trust Canada is the trustee, manager and promoter of the First Trust ETFs. First Trust Canada and its affiliates First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”), portfolio advisor to the First Trust ETFs, an Ontario Securities Commission registered portfolio manager and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment advisor, and First Trust Portfolios L.P., a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately US $268 billion as of May 31, 2025 through exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts.
Further information about the First Trust ETFs can be found at www.firsttrust.ca.
