ACADEMY OF NUTRITION AND DIETETICS ANNOUNCES REGISTERED DIETITIAN NUTRIONIST, CHEF, AUTHOR AND TV HOST ELLIE KRIEGER AS 2025 FOOD & NUTRITION CONFERENCE & EXPO® KEYNOTE SPEAKER

Chicago, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food and nutrition experts from around the world will gather in Nashville, Tenn., October 11-14, for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics’ 2025 Food & Nutrition Conference & Expo® (FNCE®).

“The power of nutrition and the integral role registered dietitian nutritionists (RDNs) and nutrition and dietetics technicians, registered (NDTRs), have as part of the health care team are in the spotlight during FNCE®,” says registered dietitian nutritionist and Academy President Deanne Brandstetter. “As an RDN herself, as well as a chef, author and TV host, Ellie Krieger is a fantastic fit as keynote speaker for the Mission in Motion keynote session, which is the session that celebrates our profession.”

Ellie Krieger, MS, RDN, is the host and executive producer of “Ellie’s Real Good Food,” a New York Times bestselling, IACP and two-time James Beard Foundation award winning author of seven cookbooks. She is well known for her Food Network show “Healthy Appetite” and writes a weekly column for The Washington Post.

“Throughout my career, food and culinary nutrition have been my passion,” says Brandstetter. “There is no better place than FNCE® to see what’s new in this space and I am especially looking forward to hearing what keynote speaker Ellie Krieger shares with us from her personal experience as an RDN.”

The Mission in Motion keynote session will be held on Monday, October 13, from 1:30-3 p.m. (Central time) at the Music City Center Convention Center in Nashville.

The Food & Nutrition Conference & Expo® brings together registered dietitian nutritionists, nutrition and dietetic technicians, registered, nutrition science researchers, health care providers, health and nutrition policy experts and industry leaders for nutrition’s premier event. Attendees will participate in cutting-edge nutrition science research and education presentations, topical briefs, discussions with expert panelists and scientific posters.

Registration for the 2025 Food & Nutrition Conference & Expo® is now open. Members of the media interested in hearing directly from leading sources on the latest developments in nutrition, as well as updates on nutrition policy, education trends and new products on the market are invited to apply for press credentials. Confirmed media attendees will have the opportunity to interview the Academy’s network of national spokespeople.

