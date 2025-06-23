Disclosure of transactions in on shares from June 16th to June 20th, 2025

Nanterre, June 23rd, 2025   

                  

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from June 16th to June 20th, 2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from June 16th to June 20th, 2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI16/06/2025FR000012548640 000125,4259XPAR
VINCI16/06/2025FR000012548620 000125,4113CEUX
VINCI16/06/2025FR00001254865 000125,4011TQEX
VINCI16/06/2025FR00001254865 000125,4086AQEU
VINCI17/06/2025FR000012548694 861124,1700XPAR
VINCI17/06/2025FR000012548650 165124,1946CEUX
VINCI17/06/2025FR00001254867 361124,2352TQEX
VINCI17/06/2025FR00001254867 613124,2273AQEU
VINCI18/06/2025FR000012548679 000124,0400XPAR
VINCI18/06/2025FR000012548647 000124,0281CEUX
VINCI18/06/2025FR00001254867 000123,8220TQEX
VINCI18/06/2025FR00001254867 000123,7994AQEU
VINCI19/06/2025FR000012548695 277122,4994XPAR
VINCI19/06/2025FR000012548646 948122,3183CEUX
VINCI19/06/2025FR00001254867 053121,9621TQEX
VINCI19/06/2025FR00001254867 753121,8739AQEU
VINCI20/06/2025FR000012548680 000121,2809XPAR
VINCI20/06/2025FR000012548620 000120,8627CEUX
  TOTAL627 031123,3580 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

