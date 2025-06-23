Nanterre, June 23rd, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from June 16th to June 20th, 2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from June 16th to June 20th, 2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 16/06/2025 FR0000125486 40 000 125,4259 XPAR VINCI 16/06/2025 FR0000125486 20 000 125,4113 CEUX VINCI 16/06/2025 FR0000125486 5 000 125,4011 TQEX VINCI 16/06/2025 FR0000125486 5 000 125,4086 AQEU VINCI 17/06/2025 FR0000125486 94 861 124,1700 XPAR VINCI 17/06/2025 FR0000125486 50 165 124,1946 CEUX VINCI 17/06/2025 FR0000125486 7 361 124,2352 TQEX VINCI 17/06/2025 FR0000125486 7 613 124,2273 AQEU VINCI 18/06/2025 FR0000125486 79 000 124,0400 XPAR VINCI 18/06/2025 FR0000125486 47 000 124,0281 CEUX VINCI 18/06/2025 FR0000125486 7 000 123,8220 TQEX VINCI 18/06/2025 FR0000125486 7 000 123,7994 AQEU VINCI 19/06/2025 FR0000125486 95 277 122,4994 XPAR VINCI 19/06/2025 FR0000125486 46 948 122,3183 CEUX VINCI 19/06/2025 FR0000125486 7 053 121,9621 TQEX VINCI 19/06/2025 FR0000125486 7 753 121,8739 AQEU VINCI 20/06/2025 FR0000125486 80 000 121,2809 XPAR VINCI 20/06/2025 FR0000125486 20 000 120,8627 CEUX TOTAL 627 031 123,3580

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

______________________

Attachment