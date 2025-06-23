Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information
Ieper, Belgium – 23 June 2025, 17.45 hrs CET
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports there were no purchases of Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 16 to 20 June 2025.
|Trade date
|Total shares purchased
|Average price (€)
|Min price (€)
|Max price (€)
|Buyback amount (€)
|16/6/2025
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17/6/2025
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18/6/2025
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19/6/2025
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20/6/2025
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTAL
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 480,782 treasury shares.