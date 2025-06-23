Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information





Ieper, Belgium – 23 June 2025, 17.45 hrs CET



Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports there were no purchases of Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 16 to 20 June 2025.

Trade date Total shares purchased Average price (€) Min price (€) Max price (€) Buyback amount (€) 16/6/2025 0 - - - - 17/6/2025 0 - - - - 18/6/2025 0 - - - - 19/6/2025 0 - - - - 20/6/2025 0 - - - - TOTAL 0 - - - -

As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 480,782 treasury shares.



