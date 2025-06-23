Egnyte Wins 2025 Comparably Awards for Best Engineering Team

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Egnyte, the secure platform for content collaboration, intelligence, and governance, today announced it has been awarded a Comparably Award. Based on employee feedback, this award recognizes Egnyte's engineering department as one of the top places to work in the industry. The recognition is a powerful validation of the high-impact, collaborative, and innovative culture that the company, and specifically the engineering team, has built.

“This award is a fantastic honor is a direct reflection of the team’s talent and dedication and Egnyte’s ongoing investment in our people,” said Sarah Battaglia, Vice President of Human Resources at Egnyte. “ Knowing that this recognition comes from their direct sentiment the highest praise we can achieve. It energizes us to continue building a workplace where top talent can thrive and do their best work.”

Egnyte has been steadily growing and investing in its headcount, particularly in engineering as the company continues to focus on new AI-driven product solutions tailored to its key vertical markets of architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), life sciences, and financial services.

Comparably Awards are based on anonymous sentiment feedback from current employees over 12 months from May 1, 2024 through May 12, 2025. The Best Engineering Teams award is based on sentiment feedback in over 20 categories, ranging from compensation, leadership, and co-workers to work-life balance, professional development opportunities, and benefits.

Recognized for its outstanding leadership and commitment to employee growth, Egnyte invites you to explore the exciting opportunities available to join the award-winning team at egnyte.com/careers .

About Egnyte

Egnyte combines the power of cloud content management, data security, and AI into one intelligent content platform. More than 22,000 customers trust Egnyte to improve employee productivity, automate business processes, and safeguard critical data, in addition to offering specialized content intelligence and automation solutions across industries, including architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), life sciences, and financial services. For more information, visit www.egnyte.com .

About Comparably

Comparably, now a ZoomInfo company, is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with 20 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 U.S. & Canadian-based companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it’s one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably and its annual Best Places to Work series, visit www.comparably.com .

