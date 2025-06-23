AIAA Welcomes ISS National Laboratory to 2025 ASCEND

RESTON, Va., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) and the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space® (CASIS), manager of the International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory, announced they are expanding programming for the upcoming ASCEND event this summer, 22–24 July, in Las Vegas.

This announcement comes following the discontinuation of the ISS National Laboratory’s flagship event, the ISS Research and Development Conference (ISSRDC), originally planned for 28–31 July, Seattle, Wash. ISSRDC was designed to address pressing research and development challenges through space-based inquiry. ASCEND will now serve the broader space and microgravity community in one powerful event.

ASCEND Welcomes ISS National Lab and its Community in July

2025 ASCEND will now offer several high-impact sessions from the planned ISSRDC program. The new content will highlight how the space station continues to provide a valuable platform for research and technology development that benefits humanity and enables a robust and sustainable market in low Earth orbit (LEO). More information on sessions will be announced shortly.

“We warmly welcome the broader ISS National Lab communities to ASCEND. It’s a natural evolution to the ASCEND program, further showcasing the cutting-edge scientific breakthroughs in low Earth orbit. It will be an unparalleled experience for the entire space community,” said Clay Mowry, chief executive officer, AIAA. “We invite those who were planning to attend ISSRDC to discover ASCEND in a bold new way.”

Registration for 2025 ASCEND is available with early-bird rates through 23 June. Journalists can request a Press Pass online.

“As we mark a pivotal moment for the space station and the LEO economy, we’re thrilled to expand ASCEND programming to showcase the ISS National Lab community,” said Ray Lugo, chief executive officer, ISS National Lab. “Over the years, ISSRDC has built deeply engaged user, investor, and partner communities, and ASCEND will allow our communities to significantly build upon the scientific discoveries, commercial innovations, and relationships in a more expansive forum, as we showcase the impact of space-based research and its impacts on humanity and commerce alike.”

Since 2020, ASCEND has promoted the collaborative, interdisciplinary, outcomes-driven community of professionals, students, and enthusiasts around the world who are accelerating humanity’s progress toward our off-world future. Lockheed Martin is the premier sponsor of ASCEND. For the most updated program information, visit ascend.events and follow ASCEND on LinkedIn, Instagram, and X/Twitter.

AIAA Contact: Rebecca Gray, RebeccaG@AIAA.org , 804-397-5270

ISS National Lab Contact: Patrick O’Neill, poneill@issnationallab.org, 904-806-0035

About AIAA

AIAA is the world’s largest aerospace technical society. With nearly 30,000 individual members from 91 countries, and 100 corporate members, AIAA brings together industry, academia, and government to advance engineering and science in aviation, space, and defense. Visit www.aiaa.org or follow us: X/Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

About the International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory

The International Space Station (ISS) is a one-of-a-kind laboratory that enables research and technology development not possible on Earth. As a public service enterprise, the ISS National Laboratory® allows researchers to leverage this multiuser facility to improve quality of life on Earth, mature space-based business models, advance science literacy in the future workforce, and expand a sustainable and scalable market in low Earth orbit. Through this orbiting national laboratory, research resources on the ISS are available to support non-NASA science, technology, and education initiatives from U.S. government agencies, academic institutions, and the private sector. The Center for the Advancement of Science in Space® (CASIS®) manages the ISS National Lab, under Cooperative Agreement with NASA, facilitating access to its permanent microgravity research environment, a powerful vantage point in low Earth orbit, and the extreme and varied conditions of space. To learn more about the ISS National Lab, visit our website.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/277a9205-60b7-497a-ab5b-819d62191c1e