Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Branch Manager Hiring

OAKDALE, Calif., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY), announced that Mariam Shah has joined the bank as Vice President, Branch Manager of the Lodi Branch which is located at 31 South School Street and is slated to open later this summer.

Shah brings over a decade of banking experience to her new role, including the past three years as a Branch Manager at another financial institution. She will oversee daily branch operations and focus on building new business relationships within the Lodi community. “We are excited to welcome Mariam to Oak Valley and the Lodi community,” said Julie DeHart, Executive Vice President, Retail Banking Group. “Her banking experience, leadership abilities, and strong communication skills will be instrumental in strengthening client relationships and driving the growth of our branch.”

Shah holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Management from Georgia College and State University. She is a former member of the Pleasant Hill Chamber of Commerce and currently resides in Tracy. Outside of work, she enjoys outdoor activities, hiking, beach trips, participating in holiday charity events, and visiting family.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 18 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, Roseville, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop. The Lodi Branch will be the bank’s 19th location.

