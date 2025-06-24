WatchGuard Launches Total MDR to Deliver Full-Stack AI-Driven Security to MSPs Within One Platform

SEATTLE, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WatchGuard® Technologies, a global leader in unified cybersecurity for managed service providers (MSPs), today announced WatchGuard Total MDR, a fully integrated, AI-powered managed detection and response (MDR) service. It delivers enterprise-grade security, specifically for WatchGuard endpoint, identity, network, and third-party Cloud applications, allowing partners to detect complex attacks and respond quickly, all from one platform. Total MDR minimizes noise, saves time, and shows MSPs a clearer view of threats while actively stopping attacks across the entire WatchGuard environment.

As organizations adopt cloud-first models, their cybersecurity needs are mounting, confronting increasingly sophisticated, multi-vector threats that traditional detection methods are too slow and reactive to catch. This leads to a higher risk of breaches, escalating recovery costs, and increased pressure on their already limited IT teams, jeopardizing their business and reputation. WatchGuard Total MDR addresses these challenges with its 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC) team, powered by AI and expert threat hunters. Total MDR reduces detection and response times to an average of six minutes—an 80% decrease from the industry average of 30 minutes—with fewer than one false positive per month on average compared to the typical 250+ false positives a month. Total MDR streamlines operations, including the onboarding process, lowers costs, and ensures partners deliver measurable cybersecurity outcomes across hybrid ecosystems.

“WatchGuard Total MDR leverages the WatchGuard product stack to proactively stop threats that traditional tools often miss, a critical advantage for MSPs who struggle with the time-consuming and error-prone process of responding to attacks across disparate portals and vendors,” said Andrew Young, Chief Product Officer at WatchGuard. “A single-pane-of-glass view is game-changing for partners. Whether it involves blocking risky logins, isolating compromised devices, or halting suspicious network traffic, Total MDR allows MSPs to spend less time navigating different tools and more time enhancing their security posture.”

The Total MDR Difference - WatchGuard Total MDR provides MSPs with a combination of technology, service, and automation, tailored to meet businesses’ unique needs and operational reality. WatchGuard Total MDR provides MSPs:

The Opportunity to Save Time and Scale with Outsourced Support: Total MDR frees up MSPs' time with managed detection and response across the entire WatchGuard stack that is powerful, precise, and accessible, helping them grow and scale their business faster.

Total MDR frees up MSPs' time with managed detection and response across the entire WatchGuard stack that is powerful, precise, and accessible, helping them grow and scale their business faster. Efficient Threat Management: AI-driven threat management cuts false positives to less than one per month, reducing alert fatigue, with critical threats addressed in under six minutes. Plus, proven low noise ratio in MITRE 2024, an industry-recognized cybersecurity benchmark.

AI-driven threat management cuts false positives to less than one per month, reducing alert fatigue, with critical threats addressed in under six minutes. Plus, proven low noise ratio in MITRE 2024, an industry-recognized cybersecurity benchmark. Expert Guidance: Total MDR is a fully managed detection and response service built for partners. It includes 24/7 SOC coverage and access to technical account managers who offer ongoing threat insights, escalation support, and adaptable runbooks to deliver the right level of guidance to match partners' services and business models.

Total MDR is a fully managed detection and response service built for partners. It includes 24/7 SOC coverage and access to technical account managers who offer ongoing threat insights, escalation support, and adaptable runbooks to deliver the right level of guidance to match partners' services and business models. Accessible Pricing: MSPs will receive affordable, transparent pricing with enterprise-grade capabilities that include advanced features without hidden costs. Total MDR is competitively priced and easy to license, making it a perfect fit for small businesses (SMBs) and budget-conscious buyers.

MSPs will receive affordable, transparent pricing with enterprise-grade capabilities that include advanced features without hidden costs. Total MDR is competitively priced and easy to license, making it a perfect fit for small businesses (SMBs) and budget-conscious buyers. Quick Onboarding: This solution is built specifically for partners serving SMB and midmarket clients and ensures a streamlined onboarding process without the complexity of deep technical management and delivers faster time to value. Partners also receive access to technical account managers who stay involved following deployment to provide ongoing threat intelligence and strategic support.

“The cybersecurity threat landscape is only becoming more advanced, creating gaps and concerns about potential vulnerabilities to rapid attacks. Standard SOC offerings are usually tailored for large enterprises and are not a fit for the economic reality of small businesses (SMBs),” said Julien Perret, Founder of Eiffie. “WatchGuard Total MDR is not only important for our clients, but it’s imperative as it acts as a customized virtual SOC, providing continuous threat intelligence, strategic guidance, and escalation support, enabling us to proactively defend against adversaries and attacks at an optimized cost.”

WatchGuard Total MDR manages and leverages existing WatchGuard Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Endpoint Protection, Detection, and Response (EPDR), Advanced Endpoint Protection, Detection, and Response (AEPDR), Firebox firewalls, AuthPoint identity controls, and Network Detection & Response (NDR), all within a single portal for unified visibility and faster action. It also supports third-party cloud environments, including Microsoft 365/Azure, AWS CloudTrail, and Google Workspace.

Total MDR is a key milestone following WatchGuard’s acquisition of ActZero in January of this year. ActZero’s 24/7 MDR service and experts power the WatchGuard MDR product line, which includes AI-driven security and flexible support tailored to MSPs. In the near future, WatchGuard will introduce an open model designed to meet partners where they are by enabling the integration of third-party technologies and additional tools to extend detection and response across more attack surfaces.

This news also follows WatchGuard’s recent launch of FireCloud Internet Access for hybrid SASE environments and numerous industry honors. WatchGuard’s AuthPoint MFA product was named Best Authentication Technology by SC Media in 2025 and a Champion in the Canalys Cybersecurity Leadership Matrix for the third consecutive year. Just prior to that, the 2025 Cyber Defense Awards recognized WatchGuard MDR for The Most Promising Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution, with its Zero-Trust Application Service named the Editor’s Choice Zero Trust category recipient this year. WatchGuard received recognition in 2024 from the IT Awards, ChannelVision, Fortress Cybersecurity, and TMCnet for its security solutions, and continues to lead the industry in security innovation to offer MSPs more scalable, ready-to-sell solutions that drive revenue.

WatchGuard® Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in unified cybersecurity. Our Unified Security Platform® is uniquely designed for managed service providers to deliver world-class security that increases their business scale and velocity while also improving operational efficiency. Trusted by more than 17,000 security resellers and service providers to protect more than 250,000 customers, the company's award-winning products and services span network security and intelligence, advanced endpoint protection, multi-factor authentication, and secure Wi-Fi.

