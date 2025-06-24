Press Release

June 24, 2025

Implementation of the share buyback program

Boulogne-Billancourt, June 24, 2025

As part of the implementation of its share buyback program, Renault Group has entrusted an investment services provider with a mandate to purchase a maximum number of 300,000 Renault shares, depending on market conditions, over a period running from June 24, 2025 up to and including June 26, 2025.

The purpose of such share buyback is to cover Renault Group's obligations in the context of the employee shareholding plan “Shareplan 2025”.

The description of the share buyback program, as authorized by the Annual General Meeting of April 30, 2025, under the 22nd resolution, is detailed on page 353 of Renault Group's 2024 Universal Registration Document.

