Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Foresight Group Holdings Limited Foresight Group Holdings Limited

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
24 June 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 23 June 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):  398.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 402.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):399.240933

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 881,041 Ordinary Shares have been bought back. 

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 112,864,766 have voting rights and 3,483,037 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE399.24093315,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
241402.0008:37:34LSE  
271402.0008:37:34LSE  
288401.5008:37:34LSE  
191399.5008:49:52LSE  
325399.5008:49:52LSE  
450402.0009:36:21LSE  
575402.0009:36:21LSE  
235401.5009:52:04LSE  
384401.5009:52:04LSE  
200400.0010:45:53LSE  
14400.0010:45:53LSE  
289400.0010:45:53LSE  
67400.0011:19:05LSE  
677400.0011:19:05LSE  
400400.0012:14:51LSE  
80400.0012:14:51LSE  
189399.5012:19:00LSE  
192399.5012:19:00LSE  
600399.0012:38:02LSE  
124398.0012:45:55LSE  
61398.0013:28:56LSE  
52398.0013:29:03LSE  
2398.0013:29:47LSE  
1398.5013:46:02LSE  
283398.5014:00:07LSE  
420398.5014:00:07LSE  
283398.5014:06:12LSE  
283398.5014:10:06LSE  
12398.5014:10:08LSE  
271398.5014:14:45LSE  
283398.5014:14:45LSE  
283398.5014:26:46LSE  
283398.0014:26:46LSE  
283398.0014:26:46LSE  
499398.0014:26:46LSE  
735398.0014:26:46LSE  
77398.0014:31:02LSE  
357398.0014:31:02LSE  
216399.0014:46:14LSE  
216399.0014:50:09LSE  
216399.0014:54:15LSE  
164398.5014:56:01LSE  
216398.5015:00:25LSE  
200398.5015:15:27LSE  
83398.5015:15:28LSE  
210398.5015:15:28LSE  
6398.5015:15:46LSE  
67398.5015:18:28LSE  
114398.5015:20:00LSE  
169398.5015:20:00LSE  
496398.5015:20:00LSE  
70398.5015:20:00LSE  
283398.5015:20:00LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global
About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


Recommended Reading