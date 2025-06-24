KH Group Plc

Press Release 24 June 2025 at 10:45 am EEST

KH Group: Saurus Oy secured a significant order from Defence Forces

Finland’s Defence Forces has made an order for 14 fire engines and one foam unit from Scania Suomi Oy. Saurus Oy, a subsidiary of KH Group’s rescue vehicle business Nordic Rescue Group, will supply the vehicles with equipment and fittings valued at approximately 10 million euros.

“This new order is significant and continues our long-term customer relationship with Finland’s Defence Forces. Saurus Oy has an important role in national security of supply”, says Juhani Härkönen, CEO of Nordic Rescue Group.

Nordic Rescue Group is a leading rescue vehicle supplier in the Nordic countries. Nordic Rescue Group consists of Saurus Oy in Finland and Sala Brand AB in Sweden. Nordic Rescue Group’s net sales amounted to 44.2 million euros in 2024.

KH GROUP PLC

Further information:

CEO Ville Nikulainen, tel. +358 40 045 9343

Nordic Rescue Group CEO Juhani Härkönen, tel. +358 40 063 5132

Distribution:

Major media

www.khgroup.com

KH Group Plc is a Nordic conglomerate operating in the business areas of KH-Koneet, Nordic Rescue Group and Indoor Group. We are a leading supplier of construction and earth-moving equipment, rescue vehicle manufacturer as well as furniture and interior decoration retailer. The objective of our strategy is to create an industrial group around the business of KH-Koneet. KH Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.