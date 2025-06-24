RARE FERRARI BERLINETTAS LINE UP FOR INAUGURAL BROAD ARROW ZOUTE CONCOURS AUCTION

LONDON, England, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, is excited to announce that two very special Ferrari models are among the first to be consigned for its inaugural Zoute Concours Auction on 10 October. The first is a 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4, estimated at €2.700.000 - €3.200.000, with incredible provenance and one of just six to be delivered from the Maranello factory in stunning Verde Pino. The second is a rare and equally stunning 1970 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona “Plexi” (Estimate: Available on request), one of only two finished in Avorio (Ivory) from new.

These two Ferraris will feature in Broad Arrow’s new Zoute Concours Auction, which will be held in collaboration with Zoute Grand Prix Car Week in Belgium (8-12 October 2025). The auction will take place on Friday 10 October at the beautiful Approach Golf in Knokke-Heist, where the two Ferraris will be among 70 exceptional collector cars on offer.

“To have two iconic Ferrari berlinettas with such incredible provenance and rarity already consigned to our inaugural Zoute Concours Auction is very exciting,” says Gregory Tuytens, Head of Consignments in Belgium and the Netherlands for Broad Arrow. “The provenance, condition and especially the colour scheme of both the Ferrari 275 GTB/4 and the 365 GTB/4 Daytona “Plexi” mean they hold an incredibly special place in the history of the Maranello marque and will attract a great deal of interest as particularly top-tier examples of each model.”

The Ferrari 275 GTB/4 is highly sought after by discerning collectors around the world and this 1967 model is one of a mere six finished in Verde Pino (Pine Green) from the factory, a significant factor in making it one of the most collectible of all. Just 330 “four-cams” were produced, and this Ferrari Classiche certified, matching-numbers example boasts impeccable provenance. Wearing chassis number 10563, it has been meticulously cared for in world-renowned collections throughout its life. It benefits from having been refinished and retrimmed in its factory livery which includes lovely Arancio leather and it has been so well looked after that it has never required a full restoration, making it one of the most original examples available.

Its provenance is further exemplified by the fact that it has matching numbers throughout, including the four-cam V12 engine, gearbox and differential, confirmed by its Ferrari Classiche certification. This incredible example of Ferrari design and engineering features Marchal headlights, Borrani wire wheels and a Blaupunkt stereo. The car comes with its original leather pouch containing its books, immaculate toolkit and jack and, naturally, its Ferrari Classiche-issued ‘Red Book’.

The Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona is one of the most collectible berlinettas in motoring history. Designed by Leonardo Fioravanti, its beautiful lines have proven to be timeless, ensuring its continued desirability among collectors around the world.

Chassis No. 13357 is one of approximately 400 ‘Plexi’ Daytonas, so-called for the Plexiglas that spanned the nose and covered the headlights. Legislation in the United States forced Ferrari to change this design to incorporate retractable headlights, making the ‘Plexi’ models extremely collectible today. Further adding to the rarity of this 1970 model is that it is one of only two finished in beautiful Avorio from the factory. Delivered new via Jacques Swaters' famous Garage Francorchamps in Brussels, Belgium, its original owner was the Belgian racing driver, Baron Hughes “Hugh” de Fierlant, who drove for the famous Écurie Francorchamps racing team and competed successfully in the 1000km of Spa-Francorchamps and seven editions of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. This exceptional example has always remained in Belgium and its revered Colombo V12 still bears its engine number B 262. It has benefitted from a full professional restoration, including the interior, which is finished in the original factory specification of Beige Scuro leather with Nero inserts.

Ferrari Classiche certification was issued for the car in 2011 and with its ‘Plexi’ nose, extremely rare colour combination and matching numbers, this Ferrari 365 GTB/4 stands out as a concours-worthy example of one of the most desirable grand tourers in Ferrari history.

“The consignment of both of these rare Ferrari models shows how much interest our inaugural Zoute Concours Auction is already generating among collectors around the world,” says Joe Twyman, VP of Sales for Broad Arrow’s EMEA Region. “We are looking forward to providing more exciting news on additional consignments in the coming weeks.”

Additional information on Broad Arrow’s Zoute Concours Auction is available at broadarrowauctions.com. Collectors interested in consigning or attending the auction are invited to speak with a Broad Arrow car specialist about this exciting sale.

About Broad Arrow Auctions

Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, is a leading global collector car auction house. Founded in 2021 by highly experienced industry veterans, Broad Arrow offers exceptional quality cars to collectors and enthusiasts around the world. As the fastest growing auction house in its segment, Broad Arrow’s flagship annual events include The Monterey Jet Center Auction, in conjunction with Motorlux in California, The Amelia Auction, as the official auction of The Amelia (Concours d’Elegance) in Florida, and The Porsche Auction, in conjunction with Air | Water by Luftgekühlt in California. Broad Arrow expanded its global footprint in 2023, with renowned car specialists joining the team in the UK and Europe. Broad Arrow launched its first auction in Europe in May 2025 as the new official auction house of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Italy in partnership with BMW AG. Broad Arrow now expands its global auction footprint with two new auctions in 2025 to be held during Zoute Grand Prix and Auto Zurich. Learn more at broadarrowauctions.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand committed to saving driving and to fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the U.K. and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of over 875,000 who can’t get enough of cars. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

About Zoute Grand Prix Car Week

Zoute Grand Prix is a wondrous world of high-end lifestyle and art events, with cars as the centre of attention. The five-day festival is a gathering of passionate collectors, connoisseurs, and automotive aficionados who share a love for timeless cars and exclusivity. The event offers a diverse variety of rallies, GT tours, car and art exhibitions, and auctions. Alongside the most stunning classic and luxury cars, guests indulge in the finest gastronomy, with top chefs and premium dining experiences. Through every Zoute Grand Prix experience, guests enjoy world-class service and the warmest welcome in a setting of pure elegance. Learn more about Zoute Grand Prix at zoutegrandprix.be.

