Broad Arrow Reveals Private Collection Led by Single-Owner Nero Ferrari Enzo as Final Entries for Amelia Concours Auction

Grosse Pointe, Michigan, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is delighted to reveal final entries for its upcoming Amelia Concours Auction in the form of a private collection of five super and hypercars that were nearly impossible to secure when new. This group of modern-era Ferrari and Porsche unobtanium features exceptionally well-preserved, low-mileage examples of each model represented, and apart from one, all cars are offered from their original owner. The private collection will cross the block on the first day of Broad Arrow’s Amelia Concours Auction on Friday, March 6 and is led by a Nero D.S. 2003 Ferrari Enzo alongside a 2021 Ferrari Monza SP2, a 1988 Porsche 959 Sport, a 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder, and a 2017 Ferrari F12tdf. Broad Arrow’s fourth annual Amelia Concours Auction is set for March 6-7, the official auction partner of The Amelia Concours d’Elegance. The sale will feature more than 170 exceptional collector cars alongside exciting memorabilia lots across two days at the stunning Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island.

“We’re honored to present this incredible private collection at our Amelia Concours Auction,” says Barney Ruprecht, VP of Auctions for Broad Arrow. “These five cars represent the pinnacle of today’s modern collecting segment, led by two of the most covetable Ferraris of the 21st century. The Enzo offers the ultimate, ultra-rare specification on Ferrari’s first hypercar and the collector car market’s current hot ticket item, and the Icona Series is likely the definitive Ferrari unobtanium of today, offering an experience as close in spirit to the Mille Miglia as you can get in a modern car. All cars in the collection have been painstakingly preserved in an important collection, down the finest details and unused delivery items intact.”

The 2003 Ferrari Enzo (Estimate: $12,000,000 - $16,000,000) on offer, chassis number 131242, is one of a mere dozen North American-delivery examples finished from the factory in the ultra-rare Nero D.S. and has been preserved as delivered from day one by its sole private owner. The car shows less than 450 miles from new, making it the lowest mileage example of the 12 Nero D.S. Enzos in the U.S., and it remains as close to its factory-delivered state as possible right down to the original three-piece fitted luggage set with red dust covers, the trunk kit components still wrapped in plastic, and the letter from Ferrari congratulating the owner on the purchase. Chassis 131242 presents today as one of Ferrari’s most compelling hypercar time capsules from the turn of the millennium and would make a crowning acquisition for a collector looking to complete the “Big Six” sextet of Ferrari supercars.

The Enzo is joined by a 2021 Ferrari Monza SP2 (Estimate: $4,250,000 - $4,750,000), chassis number 266102, the very first example of the model offered at public auction in the U.S. The Monza SP2 and sibling SP1 were the pilot program for Ferrari’s “Icona” series, featuring iconic cars whose sophisticated design and engineering are inspired by legendary Ferrari sports cars of the past. Inspiration for the SP2 was clearly from the 1948 Ferrari 166MM “barchetta”, the gorgeous 750 Monza, and 860 Monza. The cars were targeted at exclusive existing clients of Ferrari, with just 499 examples produced across both SP1 and SP2 variants. The example on offer at Broad Arrow’s Amelia Concours Auction is a virtually new, single-owner car with just 16 miles at cataloging. Finished in evocative Rosso Corsa over Nero leather and Jeans Aunde Blu upholstery, and accompanied by its delivery accessories in unused condition, this extraordinary SP2 is as pure an example of the Icona series as one could hope to encounter.

Additional cars in the private collection include:

A 1988 Porsche 959 Sport (Estimate: $4,250,000 - $5,000,000), chassis number 011, one of a mere 29 rare U.S.-market lightweight 959 Sport models and part of the single group of eight examples of the groundbreaking car officially imported to the U.S. through Porsche Motorsport in 1988. First delivered at the factory to the son of Porsche icon, Vasek Polak, the 959 Sport is finished in a classic specification of Grand Prix White over a Dark Grey Metallic leather and cloth interior and remains in excellent original condition today with only 11,593 miles recorded at cataloging. Displayed at the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart in 2014, chassis 011 has been part of the private collection since 2017, and stands today as one of the most authentic and historically important 959 Sports.

An exceptional 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder (Estimate: $2,400,000 - $2,800,000), chassis number 062, finished in Rhodium Silver Metallic with a Garnet Red leather interior with silver piping. This 352-mile example is offered from its original owner, is well-optioned, fastidiously serviced, and remains every bit as compelling as at its debut.

A like-new 2017 Ferrari F12tdf (Estimate: $2,000,000 - $2,500,000), one of just 799 examples built. This single-owner car shows less than 100 miles at cataloging and is presented in the Ferrari Tailor Made specification of Azzurro California with Blu Scozia and Bianco Avus stripes over Blu Sterling leather. With a full lexicon of desirable options, this stand out example is sure to elevate any highly curated stable of Prancing Horses.

Beyond the private collection, Broad Arrow’s Amelia Concours Auction will present significant Ferrari models from nearly every decade of the lauded marque’s history, featuring an iconic 1990 Ferrari F40 (Estimate: $3,250,000 - $3,750,000) and a 1954 Ferrari 500 Mondial Pinin Farina Spider (Estimate: $2,800,000 - $3,200,000). The Ferrari Classiche certified, fully matching-numbers F40, chassis number 87219, is one of only 213 examples delivered to the U.S., desirably lacking the adjustable suspension. Highly original, showing just 8,065 miles from new, the award-winning car is offered with its rare original and serialized three-piece luggage set by Schedoni, owner’s manuals, both tool bags, two keys, and wheel socket.

The 1954 Ferrari 500 Mondial Spider with Coachwork by Carrozzeria Pinin Farina, chassis number 0408 MD, was a works-entered four-cylinder Ferrari campaigned in the 1954 Mille Miglia, embodying a pivotal moment in Maranello’s shift toward lightweight, high-torque sports racers. One of just 13 Pinin Farina-bodied 500 Mondials built, this thoroughly documented racer has enjoyed an extraordinary lifetime of competition in period and vintage motorsport, and its next caretaker is invited to carry that legacy forward on the road, track, or concours lawn.

Additional Ferrari staples of the collector car market on offer at the March 6-7 sale include:

A Ferrari Classiche certified, award-winning 1963 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso (Estimate: $1,400,000 - $1,700,000) , presented in its elegant original Grigio Argento livery and in superb mechanical and cosmetic condition.

, presented in its elegant original livery and in superb mechanical and cosmetic condition. A concours-ready 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 (Estimate: $3,400,000 - $3,600,000) , sporting a stunning restoration in a factory color of Blu Chiaro over Nero leather. This Ferrari Classiche “Red Book” certified, matching numbers car is presented with well-documented provenance from new.

, sporting a stunning restoration in a factory color of over leather. This Ferrari Classiche “Red Book” certified, matching numbers car is presented with well-documented provenance from new. A desirable, fully evolved, “long nose” torque tube 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB/6C (Estimate: $3,000,000 - $3,200,000) . This Ferrari Classiche “Red Book” certified, matching numbers, award-winning example wears a beautiful restoration in its as-delivered Amaranto over Pelle Beige has seen few long-term owners from new.

. This Ferrari Classiche “Red Book” certified, matching numbers, award-winning example wears a beautiful restoration in its as-delivered over has seen few long-term owners from new. An elegant 1966 Ferrari 275 GTS (Estimate: $1,600,000 - $1,800,000) finished in its factory Rosso Cina exterior. The subject of a 2024 restoration by marque experts in Modena, this Ferrari Classiche certified car is accompanied by its “Red Book”, a Massini Report, and a tool kit.

The complete digital catalog and additional information on all lots offered in Broad Arrow’s 2026 Amelia Concours Auction is now available at broadarrowauctions.com. Interested bidders are invited to speak with a Broad Arrow car specialist by emailing info@broadarrowauctions.com or by calling +1-313-312-0780.

