Bitget Wallet's Fomo Thursdays to Distribute 100,000 WalletConnect Tokens via Solana

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, has launched the second edition of its Fomo Thursdays series, a weekly program designed to simplify access to early-stage token projects. This week's campaign features WalletConnect Token (WCT), with 100,000 WCT tokens allocated for distribution and a top reward equivalent to $888. Participation requires a staking of $10 USDT, with all principal refundable after the event.

Each Thursday, users can stake to receive a randomized allocation of project tokens. The format eliminates traditional participation barriers such as high capital requirements, trading thresholds, and point-based systems. Rewards are distributed on-chain with full transparency, and claims are processed gas-free through the wallet. The fixed-entry approach is intended to standardize access to token events while minimizing risk for participants.

WCT is the native token of WalletConnect, a widely used connectivity protocol supporting over 300 million connections across 45 million users. The token recently launched on Solana using Wormhole's Native Token Transfers, enabling native multichain operability across Solana, Ethereum, and Optimism. The expansion enhances WCT’s role within the broader ecosystem, with planned support for trading on Jupiter and integrations across Solana applications.

Pedro Gomes, Founder and Director of WalletConnect Foundation, commented "The WCT token is designed to power a more connected, more composable onchain experience, and accessibility is key to that mission. Bitget Wallet’s Fomo Thursdays are a great example of how we can make WCT available to a broader audience in a way that’s transparent, user-friendly, and community-driven. As WCT expands across Solana and other chains, we're excited to see ecosystem partners leading with innovation and inclusivity."

Token distribution for the campaign will take place via Bitget Wallet's exclusive token generation event (TGE) claim interface. Claims open on June 26 at 10:00 UTC, following a staking window from June 25 at 8:00 UTC to June 26 at 8:00 UTC. Users may reclaim their staked USDT in full once the round concludes.

"Our goal with Fomo Thursdays is to make token access more predictable, accessible, and transparent—especially for first-time users," said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet. "This week's event builds on the strong interest we saw in the first launch and shows how we can support high-utility tokens like WCT as they go multichain."

