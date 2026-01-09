Bitget Deepens Collaboration with Ondo with 98 New US Stocks and ETFs

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), announced the listing of 98 new US stocks and Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), opening broader access to traditional markets while advancing its multi-asset trading environment. Enabled through collaboration with Ondo , the expansion introduces greater exposure across equities, fixed income, commodities, and tactical ETF structures, creating more ways for users to participate in global market cycles from a single platform.

The new assets span short-duration Treasury strategies such as SGOV, leading US companies across technology, energy, manufacturing, healthcare, finance and consumer sectors, as well as international growth names including BILI (Bilibili), PDD (Pinduoduo) and GRAB (Grab). Commodity-linked instruments such as Gold (GLD), Crude Oil (USO), Copper Miners (COPX) and Rare Earth Metals (REMX) add exposure to resources shaping global supply chains, while index trackers such as VTI and leveraged or inverse ETFs such as TQQQ and SQQQ introduce flexible tools for directional trading and risk positioning.

The rollout reflects accelerating interest in unified trading environments where digital assets and traditional instruments operate side by side. Users gain access to market structures typically associated with mainstream brokerages, but within an ecosystem designed for faster execution, simplified capital movement, and broader strategic design.

“The new age financial investors want easier access to crypto while gaining accessibility to traditional financial services such as stocks, gold, indices and commodities,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget. “In the coming year we will work on increasing this flexibility across a multitude of global assets, diminishing the gap between wealth management,” she added.

Beyond the latest listings, Bitget offers more than 200 stock tokens, allowing users to trade leading global companies such as Apple, Tesla, Nvidia, and Alphabet using USDT settlement. This structure delivers access to equity-style exposure without traditional brokerage accounts, while preserving familiar trading workflows for digital-native participants. This is also complemented with over two million onchain tokens on Ethereum, BASE, BNB Chain, Solana and other ecosystems that build the platform holistically for wealth management and growth.

The expansion moves Bitget’s UEX vision further toward a platform where digital assets and traditional instruments operate on one unified system. Tokenized stock tokens sit at the center of this approach, bridging access to real-world equities with the speed, liquidity, and usability of a crypto-native platform. With more US stocks and ETFs now available alongside onchain tokens, derivatives, and other asset classes, Bitget UEX sets the bar for the next phase of global trading.

To start your stock trading journey, please visit here .

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 120 million users with access to millions of crypto tokens, tokenized stocks, ETFs, and other real-world assets. Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app built to make crypto simple, secure, and part of everyday finance, serving over 80 million users.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGP™ , one of the world’s most thrilling championships.

