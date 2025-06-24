Addressing Surging Demand, Vetty Reports Strong Growth, Strategic Wins and Expanded Integrations in 1H 2025

AUSTIN, Texas, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seeing a 22.4 percent increase in revenue year over year, Vetty, the one-stop shop hiring acceleration platform, has continued to build on its momentum in the first half of 2025. On pace to surpass its June goals, the company exceeded monthly targets from January to May, reinforcing Vetty’s value in a rapidly evolving market.

“2025 is proving to be a defining year for Vetty,” said CEO Jason Putnam. “We’re scaling revenue while transforming our leadership team, operations and partnerships to deliver faster, smarter and more agile solutions to our customers.”

Market Outlook Drives Demand

Since January, a degree of caution has dominated workforce decision-making, with employers seeking solutions able to accelerate time-to-hire without compromising compliance or candidate experience. Organizations are looking for cost-effective, risk-averse technologies that can streamline hiring processes by augmenting existing systems. Vetty meets these demands with its easily integrated platform that eliminates manual inefficiencies through high-speed, high-compliance workflows for screening and onboarding.

In this complex and competitive market, Vetty has differentiated itself through numerous strategic initiatives, including:

Team Updates: Vetty has appointed Jason Putnam as CEO and Michelle Meehan as Chief Marketing Officer, with Sumanth Channabasappa in charge of Product and Technology. Jennifer Aichele decided to join the company full-time as Chief Financial Officer after completing a fractional assignment. Gregg Moran has signed on to oversee Partnerships, and Roger Dowie and Katrina Polansky have joined on the sales side. Vikrant Viniak was recently named to the company’s board. These fresh voices have brought considerable expertise to the company, driving significant accomplishments in only a few short months.

Along with these integrations, Vetty introduced several key enhancements, notably faster, more customizable health screening orders alongside background checks (a standout capability for the industry); automation to improve turnaround times; enhanced progress monitoring; and improved fraud detection using integrated identity verification offerings, further demonstrating the company's commitment to compliance and operational excellence.

Vetty signed significant new business relationships across several key verticals, including healthcare and healthcare staffing, traditional staffing and high-volume hiring. Representing the company's growing footprint and measurable impact are:

A major healthcare staffing provider with an optimized onboarding process reduced its time to active positive to under five days.
A traditional staffing firm that now manages placements from a single platform can fill roles in under four days.
Three elder care, nursing and rehab companies, which collectively manage 100 facilities, have digitized state licensing requirements, transforming a paper-based process into a compliant and automated system.



Vetty signed significant new business relationships across several key verticals, including healthcare and healthcare staffing, traditional staffing and high-volume hiring. Representing the company’s growing footprint and measurable impact are:

Looking Ahead: Forecasting Continued Velocity

Having achieved substantial milestones in the first half of 2025, Vetty intends to stay on its current course moving into the second half of the year. The company’s plans include continued revenue outperformance, developing additional ATS integrations and partnerships, fostering an enviable company culture and fueling product and customer success. To date, these moves have prompted several enterprise wins and record-high participation in key satisfaction metrics, such as USAT surveys.

Putnam shared, “Over the last few months, we’ve set a strong foundation for Vetty’s next phase of growth. Moving quickly but thoughtfully, what we’ve created is a testament to what Vetty offers – a modern, proactive and valuable solution that makes it possible to win the hiring game.”

ABOUT VETTY

Vetty is a one-stop shop hiring acceleration platform where companies can expeditiously complete their screening, credentialing, hiring and onboarding of prospective candidates. Companies count on Vetty to accelerate the time from offer to active and deliver clearly measurable ROI. Learn more at https://vetty.co.