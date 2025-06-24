Pando and JBF Consulting Release 2025 Report on the State of AI in Logistics

CHICAGO, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pando , a leading logistics AI company, and JBF Consulting , a leading logistics strategy advisory and technology integration firm, have released the inaugural edition of the State of AI in Logistics report. This new report provides in-depth insights into both the potential of AI as well as the challenges organizations face as they work to integrate it into their supply chain and logistics operations - beyond just a tool for incremental productivity improvements. While enthusiasm for AI is strong and investment continues to grow, most organizations are still in the early stages of adoption.

Based on in-depth interviews with supply chain leaders across industries, the study reveals a critical inflection point in AI adoption, exposing the disconnect between AI ambitions and practical implementation realities. To provide continued visibility into these trends, Pando and JBF Consulting will publish the report annually to provide a clear benchmark on the progress and impact of AI adoption across supply chain and logistics operations.

Key findings from the report include:

54% of companies remain in value discovery stages with regard to AI adoption within their logistics function.

stages with regard to AI adoption within their logistics function. 91% have increased AI investments over the past 24 months, with 75% planning significant increases in the next two years.

over the past 24 months, with significant increases in the next two years. 83% cite data quality as their most significant technical barrier.

as their most significant technical barrier. 92% believe AI can help navigate ecosystem complexity in logistics.

"Supply chains no longer operate on a nine-to-five schedule; they move in real time, where a single disruption can overturn a company’s entire operations overnight," said Abhijeet Manohar, CTO and co-founder of Pando. "In such a volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous world, AI adoption in supply chain and logistics is no longer optional; it’s foundational to resilience. This report highlights how global supply chain teams are using AI every day to drive high-impact decision-making. Conversations with leaders across the industry have validated that early adopters want to pilot fast, provide value in weeks, and scale without the drag of traditional change management. This shift toward 'rapid time to value' is accelerating AI’s transformation from an aspirational goal into a real-time decision engine powering global logistics."

"The logistics industry is at a pivotal moment, with next-generation AI set to fundamentally reshape how businesses operate and how people work," said Mike Mulqueen, Executive Principal at JBF Consulting. “This report comes at a critical time, offering practical insights for industry leaders looking to integrate AI into their logistics strategies to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving environment. Successful AI implementation takes more than just integrating a new technology - it also depends on reliable data, clear objectives, and a willingness to change traditional processes. The organizations that approach AI as a strategic differentiator are poised to create a substantial competitive advantage."

According to the State of AI in Logistics 2025 report, 38% of large enterprises now run dedicated data-science teams that build bespoke logistics-AI solutions and collaborate with specialist AI-first vendors. The once binary build-vs-buy debate has therefore matured into a pragmatic hybrid model. History shows what follows. When desktop PCs replaced ledgers, clerks became spreadsheet power-users; when the internet and cloud arrived, on-prem admins morphed into remote work orchestrators. AI agents represent the same kind of tipping point. Rather than eliminating jobs, they redefine them - freeing people to tackle higher-order exceptions, strategy, and customer innovation.

“What makes this moment different is the emergence of Agentic AI and AI systems that can operate autonomously within organizational guardrails, take proactive decisions, and collaborate with humans in real-time," continued Manohar. “This is a significant leap from past AI applications that were largely behind the scenes in a support role. In the current supply chain climate, AI agents offer the kind of dynamic decision-making and adaptability that modern logistics demand."

Looking ahead, the study also reveals that several key developments will shape the logistics industry:

AI as a competitive edge: Organizations taking decisive action to implement AI solutions now, rather than waiting for ideal conditions, gain compounding advantages in data quality, institutional knowledge, and operational workflows.

Organizations taking decisive action to implement AI solutions now, rather than waiting for ideal conditions, gain compounding advantages in data quality, institutional knowledge, and operational workflows. Human AI collaboration: Rather than complete replacement, we expect to see a reconfiguration of human roles to focus on judgment, creativity, and relationship management, with AI handling routine decisions and processes.

Rather than complete replacement, we expect to see a reconfiguration of human roles to focus on judgment, creativity, and relationship management, with AI handling routine decisions and processes. AI adoption across ecosystems: Integration across the ecosystem will continue to intensify. AI capabilities will increasingly bridge organizational boundaries, enabling more seamless coordination across the fragmented logistics landscape.



The logistics landscape has never been more dynamic or challenging to navigate. Global disruptions, volatile markets, and elevated customer expectations create a complex operating environment that tests even the most sophisticated organizations. AI’s role in logistics is evolving rapidly, and those who understand how to harness its power will be more resilient, agile, and gain a distinct competitive advantage in today’s complex global supply chain. The State of AI in Logistics report offers essential insights and practical guidance to help companies navigate the complexities of AI adoption at any point on their AI journey.

