Chris Pogue Joins Calian as President, Defence & Space, Powering Calian’s Next-Generation Defence and Space Capabilities

OTTAWA, Ontario, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY), a mission-critical solutions company focused on defence, space, healthcare and strategic growth critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that Chris Pogue will join the company as President, Defence & Space, effective July 7, 2025. In this newly created role, Pogue will lead a high-performance organization that brings together Calian’s Advanced Technologies and Learning business units—leveraging the synergies of its communications and manufacturing solutions alongside its immersive training and simulation expertise to accelerate mission success for defence and space customers alike.

“Chris Pogue is one of Canada’s most accomplished leaders in defence and space innovation,” said Kevin Ford, CEO of Calian. “His track record—growing Thales Canada’s support of the Canadian Armed Forces, leading MDA Government’s Radarsat Constellation mission and building global simulation-based services—gives him the vision and operational rigor to power Calian’s next-generation defence & space capabilities.”

Pogue brings over 20 years of senior executive experience. He most recently served as President and CEO of Thales Canada, where he expanded naval support services, re-established land-forces capabilities, and guided key AI and digital transformation initiatives. Prior to Thales, he led MDA Government’s Defence Space portfolio and held leadership roles at General Dynamics Mission Systems Canada and CAE Professional Services. Throughout his career, Pogue has championed the development of innovation ecosystems by connecting Canadian small and medium-sized businesses to national defence and space priorities. A retired Royal Canadian Air Force officer with more than 3,500 flight hours on the C-130 Hercules.

“I’m thrilled to join Calian at such a pivotal time—for the company, and for Canada and its allies—as we face increasingly complex global uncertainty and opportunities,” said Pogue. “Bringing together the subject matter experts and leading-edge solutions from Advanced Technologies and Learning allows us to harness our collective strengths, co-innovate with our space and defence partners, and deliver the reliability and precision mission success demands.”

This appointment supports the company’s One Calian 2026 strategy—strengthening its ability to deliver mission critical solutions when failure is not an option. It reinforces Calian’s commitment to innovation, customer success and operational excellence as it scales to meet growing global demand.

We keep the world moving forward. Calian® helps people communicate, innovate, learn and lead safe and healthy lives. Every day, our employees live our values of customer commitment, integrity, innovation, respect and teamwork to engineer reliable solutions that solve complex challenges. That’s Confidence. Engineered. A stable and growing 40-year company, we are headquartered in Ottawa with offices and projects spanning North American, European and international markets. Visit calian.com to learn about innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions.

