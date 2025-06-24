BloFin futures performance rivals top exchanges across BTC, ETH, and leading altcoins





ROAD TOWN, Virgin Islands, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BloFin strengthens its position as a global leader in futures trading liquidity and slippage control, outperforming mid-tier competitors and matching the performance of top-tier exchanges.

BloFin Exchange has achieved a significant milestone in future market performance, establishing itself as a top-tier competitor in both liquidity and trade execution quality. According to the latest official data collected via API monitoring from June 16 to June 19, 2025, BloFin’s futures market depth and slippage performance position the exchange alongside long-established industry leaders such as Binance, OKX, and Bybit, further solidifying its reputation among global futures market participants.

Tier-1 futures liquidity achieved, with a top-two global ranking across depth metrics

In cumulative futures depth at both the 0.1% and 0.05% price deviation levels, BloFin ranked firmly among the top three global exchanges. Its liquidity performance not only outpaced all mid-tier platforms but also closely matched or exceeded several tier-1 competitors.







At the 0.1% depth level , BloFin secured the second position in overall futures liquidity with a total cumulative depth of 92.6 million , surpassing OKX and coming in just behind Binance.

These results demonstrate BloFin’s consistent capacity to support high-volume, low-slippage trading activity for institutional participants and large-volume retail users.

Whale-grade slippage control delivers execution quality on par with leading exchanges

In addition to liquidity depth, BloFin exhibited robust trade execution metrics under stress-tested conditions. The exchange delivered highly competitive slippage rates for both BTC and ETH futures, alongside a wide range of over 15 actively traded altcoins, including SOL, XRP, DOGE, PEPE, ADA, and TRUMP.







BloFin’s slippage performance for major assets under two levels of simulated stress remained in line with top-tier platforms, confirming the exchange’s ability to maintain price stability and execution efficiency in volatile or high-demand trading environments. Notably, BloFin also offered lower slippages for trending, volatile altcoins — an area where many mid-tier competitors face significant execution gaps.

A new global contender reshaping the futures trading landscape

BloFin’s performance in this report affirms its standing as a rising leader in the global futures market. By delivering futures market depth and slippage control on par with tier-1 exchanges, BloFin strengthens its appeal to whales, institutional traders, and high-frequency participants seeking deep liquidity and reliable trade execution across both dominant and emerging digital assets.

As the exchange continues its expansion into key global markets and strategic event sponsorships, this achievement further enhances BloFin’s credibility as a serious futures market contender.

About BloFin

BloFin is a top-tier cryptocurrency exchange that specializes in futures trading. The platform offers 480+ USDT-M perpetual pairs, Coin-Margined Perpetual Contracts, spot trading, copy trading, API access, unified account management, and advanced sub-account solutions. Committed to security and compliance, BloFin integrates Fireblocks and Chainalysis to ensure robust asset protection. By partnering with top affiliates, BloFin delivers scalable trading solutions, efficient fund management, and enhanced flexibility for professional traders. As the constant sponsor of TOKEN2049, BloFin continues to expand its global presence, reinforcing its position as the place “WHERE WHALES ARE MADE.” For more information, visit BloFin's official website at https://www.blofin.com.

