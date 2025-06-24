Amaero Commissions 2nd Atomizer On Schedule

MCDONALD, Tenn., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaero Ltd (ASX:3DA) (OTCQB: AMROF) (“Amaero” or the “Company”), a leading U.S. domestic producer of high-value C103, refractory alloy, and titanium powders for additive and advanced manufacturing of components utilized by the defense, space, and aviation industries, today announced that it has completed commissioning of the 2nd advanced Electrode Induction Melting Inert Gas Atomizer (EIGA Premium) on schedule1 at its flagship Tennessee manufacturing facility. Amaero’s advanced atomizer technology is the 2nd custom designed EIGA Premium to be commissioned in the U.S. and the 3rd to be commissioned in the world.

The Company gave prior guidance2 that revenue growth was expected to accelerate in the current quarter (4Q FY2025) and that revenue was expected to significantly scale in FY2026. The Company reaffirms its guidance and is pleased to share that with contracted sales from long-term agreements and from received purchase orders, the Company has visibility to approximately 80% of its planned revenue for Q1 and Q2 of FY2026.

The A$28 million improvement project for Amaero’s 9,290 square metre (100,000 square feet) manufacturing and corporate headquarters facility in Tennessee will be substantially completed on schedule by the end of June 2025.

The 3rd EIGA Premium atomizer that was ordered in December 2024 is on schedule to be delivered in March 2026 and to be commissioned in June 2026.3

Hank J. Holland, Amaero’s Chairman and CEO, commented, “Amaero acted decisively and committed to invest A$72 million4 in capital expenditures to improve the flagship Tennessee manufacturing facility and to commission the largest U.S. domestic capacity production for refractory and titanium alloy spherical powders. The Company’s forward-leaning capital investments position Amaero with a completed manufacturing facility and with production capacity that’s available to meet a surge in demand for U.S. manufacturing. The capability and capacity provide Amaero with an important first-mover advantage, resulting in a more resilient, more scalable and more responsive U.S. domestic supply chain for the defense industrial base and the broader advanced manufacturing ecosystem.

As we move into FY2026, Amaero will be focused on scaling production and delivering commercial contracts and agreements. We are pleased to go into the fiscal year with strong visibility of revenue due to strategic long-term agreements with Castheon/KAM/ADDMAN and Velo3D, as well as a cornerstone purchase order for 27 tonnes of titanium spherical powder to be shipped in 1H FY2026.”

About Amaero

Amaero Ltd (ASX:3DA) (OTCQB:AMROF) is an ASX-listed company with manufacturing and corporate headquarters located in Tennessee, U.S. Amaero is a leading U.S. domestic producer of high-value refractory and titanium alloy powders for additive and advanced manufacturing of components utilised by the defense, space, and aviation industries. The technical and manufacturing team brings decades of experience and know-how with pioneering work in gas atomization of refractory and titanium alloys. The Company has commissioned advanced gas atomization technology with an industry leading yield of AM powder. The Company is also a leader in PM-HIP (Powder Metallurgy Hot Isostatic Pressing) manufacturing of large, near-net-shape powder parts with forged-equivalent material properties and microstructure for a variety of alloys. PM-HIP manufacturing is helping alleviate the strained domestic supply chain for large scale castings and forgings.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Chairman and CEO.

