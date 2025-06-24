SIOS Technology Announces Strategic Partnership with FCS InfoTech to Deliver High Availability and Disaster Recovery Solutions Across India and the GCC Region

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp ., a leading provider of application high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR) solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with FCS InfoTech, a rapidly growing IT solutions and services company based in India. The alliance is designed to empower enterprises across India and the GCC region, including Oman, with robust, cost-effective high availability and disaster recovery capabilities for critical applications.

“Our partnership with FCS InfoTech expands our footprint in a region where resiliency and uptime are essential to digital success,” said Masahiro Arai, Chief Operating Officer, SIOS Technology. “FCS brings deep regional knowledge and a strong track record in enterprise IT services, making them a trusted partner to deliver SIOS HA and DR solutions to businesses with mission-critical needs.”

With an extensive customer base and proven expertise in implementing enterprise IT solutions, FCS InfoTech will serve as a key channel and implementation partner for SIOS LifeKeeper and SIOS DataKeeper. These technologies provide seamless HA and DR protection for SAP, Oracle, SQL Server, and other critical workloads across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments.

“In today’s digital era, organizations are placing increased emphasis on IT resilience and uninterrupted service,” said Mr Vishal Upasham, CTO, FCS InfoTech.

The SIOS HA/DR software enables enterprises to:

Protect critical applications with proven clustering and replication technologies

Avoid unnecessary investments in costly SAN hardware or expensive application editions

Achieve SLAs for uptime and disaster recovery with minimal operational complexity

Benefit from local support and implementation from FCS’s certified experts

Together, SIOS Technology and FCS InfoTech are uniquely positioned to serve the growing demand for IT resiliency in a wide range of industries including finance, manufacturing, government, and energy across India and the Gulf Cooperation Council region.

About SIOS Technology Corp.

SIOS Technology Corp. high availability and disaster recovery solutions ensure availability and eliminate data loss for critical Windows and Linux applications operating across physical, virtual, cloud, and hybrid cloud environments. SIOS clustering software is essential for any IT infrastructure with applications requiring a high degree of resiliency, ensuring uptime without sacrificing performance or data, protecting businesses from local failures and regional outages, planned and unplanned. Founded in 1999, SIOS Technology Corp. (https://us.sios.com) is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices worldwide.

SIOS, SIOS Technology, SIOS DataKeeper, SIOS LifeKeeper, and associated logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of SIOS Technology Corp. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About FCS InfoTech

FCS InfoTech is a leading IT infrastructure and services provider running for a decade with a strong presence in India and the GCC region by Mr. Amir Farooqui, CEO and Hammad Khan, CIO. Known for its strategic, innovative, and customer-driven approach, FCS InfoTech offers a broad portfolio of services across:

Digital Transformation

Cloud Computing & Migration

Cyber Resiliency & Security

Enterprise IT Managed Services

FCS InfoTech partners with public sector organizations, SMEs, companies to drive operational excellence, modernize legacy systems, and align IT infrastructure with long-term business goals.

Media Contact:

Beth Winkowski

Winkowski Public Relations, LLC for SIOS

978-649-7189

bethwinkowski@US.SIOS.com