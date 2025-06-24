ZRCN Inc. to Present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference June 26th

CAMBELL, Calif., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZRCN Inc., the parent company of Zircon Corporation, (OTCQX: ZRCN), a Campbell, California-based innovator of electronic hand tools and smart devices, today announced that CEO John Stauss will present live at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on June 26th, 2025.

DATE: June 26th, 2025

TIME: 11:30 AM ET

LINK: REGISTER HERE

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

New advanced technology products for enterprise and home expected 2025

Resilient manufacturing & exceptional fulfillment rates

About ZRCN Inc.

ZRCN Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary Zircon Corporation, is a global manufacturer and seller of electronic hand tools, including stud finders, metal detectors, electrical scanners, water detectors, and more. Zircon has been a technology leader in its field since its inception, leveraging over 80 global patents and registered designs based on sensor and semiconductor-based technologies. In 2025, the company celebrates its 50th anniversary, marking a legacy of industry innovation and a commitment to quality for customers worldwide. To learn more, visit investors.zrcn.com or zircon.com.

About Zircon Corporation

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

