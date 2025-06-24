Granite Credit Union Breaks Ground on First Utah County Branch

SALT LAKE CITY, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, June 23, 2025, Granite Credit Union celebrated a historic moment as it broke ground on its first branch in Utah County, located in the fast-growing city of Eagle Mountain. The new branch reflects the credit union’s continued growth, success, and dedication to serving communities across Utah.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by members of the credit union's board of directors and executive leadership team, along with representatives from the Valley Crossroads Chamber of Commerce, the Eagle Mountain City Council, the mayor's office, and members of the community. Once complete, the Eagle Mountain branch will be Granite's 12th physical location or 13th, including its one-of-a-kind mobile branch.

"This is more than just a groundbreaking—a celebration of Granite Credit Union's growth, our commitment to service, and the enduring trust our members have placed in us for 90 years," said Mark Young, president and CEO of Granite Credit Union. "Establishing a permanent presence in Utah County, specifically in Eagle Mountain, reflects our belief in this community's future and our desire to be a financial partner residents can count on for generations to come."

The new branch will offer complete financial services and provide convenient, community-centered banking to individuals and families in Eagle Mountain and the surrounding area.

Melissa Clark, president and CEO of the Valley Crossroads Chamber of Commerce, enthusiastically welcomed the announcement. "Granite Credit Union’s investment in Eagle Mountain is a testament to the exciting momentum happening here. We are thrilled to welcome a trusted financial institution that shares our vision for building a strong, thriving, and inclusive community.”

As Granite Credit Union continues to celebrate its 90th anniversary throughout 2025, the Eagle Mountain expansion represents its mission to make life happen for more Utahns through personal service, trusted guidance, and community impact.

To learn more about Granite Credit Union, please visit: granite.org .

To learn more about the Valley Crossroads Chamber, please visit: https://www.valleycrossroads.com/.

About Granite Credit Union

Founded in 1935, Granite Credit Union serves over 37,000 members, has 12 branch locations, and has nearly $900 million in assets. Committed to helping members achieve their financial goals, Granite Credit Union offers a variety of financial products and services, including competitive rates, flexible lending options, and personalized financial guidance. With a vision of "always there... so you can make life happen," the credit union strives to empower members with the tools and support they need to succeed financially. Members enjoy access to secure mobile banking services, online tools, and personalized in-branch assistance at locations across Utah. Granite Credit Union is dedicated to positively impacting the communities it serves through financial education, trusted relationships, and exceptional service. Granite Credit Union is always there... so you can make life happen.

