ZeroFox Team Recognized for Excellence and High Performance with Multiple Comparably Awards

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroFox, the leader in digital risk protection, announced today that the company has received multiple 2025 Comparably Awards. ZeroFox earned a spot on the Best Leadership Teams list, ranking among the top 35 in large companies. Executive leadership was recognized for fostering a culture of transparency, collaboration and growth, encouraging employees to focus on innovation and professional development.

ZeroFox was also named to Comparably’s lists for Best Engineering Teams , ranking among the top 25, and Best Sales Teams , ranking among the top 50. These categories recognize companies that go above and beyond to support, empower, and invest in their most strategic teams. At ZeroFox, sales and engineering hold a unique and critical role. As the cyber threat landscape evolves, sales teams communicate customer needs and market demands that serve as the catalyst for how the engineering team drives development of the ZeroFox threat protection platform. ZeroFox's focus on customer satisfaction and cybersecurity innovation has earned the company further recognition by G2 , the Globee Cybersecurity Awards , and Frost & Sullivan for Digital Risk Protection .

“Great leadership starts with trust, transparency, and shared purpose, and I’m proud to work alongside leaders, engineers, and sales professionals who show up every day to build something bigger than themselves,” said David Muse, CEO of ZeroFox. “These awards reflect our culture, drive, and mission, recognizing our team's commitment to protecting what matters most to the world's most targeted organizations.”

Comparably Awards are based on employee feedback submitted anonymously over 12-months, covering 20 key culture metrics. Leadership at ZeroFox received an A+ grade, placing it in the top 5% of similarly sized companies. Employees praised team collaboration, describing the work environment as positive and comfortably fast paced, while also reporting satisfaction in pay and benefits. Most notably, the majority of employees communicated a strong outlook for the future, a sense of purpose in their work, and excitement about coming to work each day. With a team of over 800 strong across 10 countries, these awards reinforce the company’s position as a top destination for talent across the industry.

ZeroFox continues to grow its executive team, bringing on key leaders over the course of the last year, including the appointment of Muse last May, and heads of customer success and product business units.

For more information about careers at ZeroFox, visit https://www.zerofox.com/careers/ .

