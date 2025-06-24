Access Recognized on Boston Business Journal’s Largest Private Companies in Massachusetts List for Third Consecutive Year

PEABODY, Mass., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access , the world’s largest privately-held integrated information management services provider, announced today that it has been named once again to the Boston Business Journal’s (BBJ) prestigious annual list of the Largest Private Companies in Massachusetts. This 2025 recognition marks the company’s third consecutive appearance on the list, reflecting its continued growth and impact within the Commonwealth and globally.

Each year, the BBJ recognizes the top-performing private companies across the state, excluding nonprofits, academic institutions, and hospitals. The list highlights businesses that are not only major contributors to the local economy but are also leading the way in their industries. The 2025 list is based on 2024 revenue figures for Massachusetts-based private companies.

“Being named one of the largest private companies in Massachusetts for the third year is a meaningful milestone made possible by the support of our loyal customers and the dedicated efforts of our global teams,” said Tony Skarupa, Access CEO. “We’re grateful and proud to be a trusted partner to our customers, and we value the opportunity to help guide their path across the complex information management landscape. By combining unmatched service with award-winning innovation, we’ve helped tens of thousands of organizations around the world advance the way they manage information - improving compliance, efficiency, and effectiveness every step of the way.”

You can view the entire Boston Business Journal list here .

About Boston Business Journal:

The Boston Business Journal is the region’s premier business media organization, one of 44 markets owned by American City Business Journals.