Momentive Software Earns Multiple 2025 Top Rated Awards From TrustRadius

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentive Software, the leading provider of cloud-based software for mission-driven organizations, today announced that TrustRadius has recognized MIP Accounting, cloud-based accounting software, and GiveSmart, a comprehensive fundraising and donor management platform, with multiple 2025 Top Rated Awards.

MIP Accounting has been named as a Top Rated product in 10 categories, including Nonprofit Accounting, Accounting, Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, Budgeting and Forecasting, Expense Management, Grant Management, Payroll, Procurement, and Revenue Management. GiveSmart has been honored as a Top Rated product in three categories, including Donor Management, Nonprofit CRM, and Nonprofit Fundraising.

“We are thrilled that our customers have expressed their satisfaction with our products and have experienced the value that our innovative solutions add to their organizations,” remarked Mike Henricks, CEO of Momentive Software. “This recognition from TrustRadius is especially meaningful because it’s based solely on authentic feedback from the people who rely on our technology every day and we’re honored to have earned their trust.”

For more than 40 years, MIP Accounting has been a trusted partner for nonprofit finance professionals, delivering robust and configurable tools to manage complex fund accounting needs with confidence. Thousands of nonprofits, governments, and associations use MIP to simplify financial management, ensure compliance, and improve reporting, saving professionals an estimated 520 hours of time each year.

GiveSmart has become an essential tool for nonprofits looking to deepen donor relationships and drive fundraising success year-round with a consolidated solution. The platform, which has raised over $11 billion dollars in total funds to date, offers configurable, mobile-friendly campaigns, peer-to-peer giving, auction and event management, and secure payment processing so organizations can accelerate their fundraising and nurture lasting relationships with donors and sponsors.

“Momentive Software earning TrustRadius Top Rated awards for MIP Accounting and GiveSmart highlights how they are empowering mission-driven organizations with purpose-built solutions,” said Allyson Havener, Chief Marketing Officer at TrustRadius. “According to customer reviews, these platforms stand out for their usability, reliability, and impact—enabling nonprofits to manage finances transparently and fundraise more effectively.”

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the B2B’s industry standard for unbiased recognition of excellent technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer. Here is a detailed criteria breakdown of the methodology and scoring that TrustRadius uses to determine Top Rated winners.

About Momentive Software:

Momentive Software amplifies the impact of over 20,000 purpose-driven organizations in over 30 countries, exceeding $11 billion dollars in total funds raised. Mission-driven organizations and associations rely on the company’s cloud-based software and services to solve their most critical challenges: engage the people they serve, simplify operations, and grow revenue. Built with reliability at the core and strategically focused on events, careers, fundraising, financials, and operations, their solutions suite is bound by a common purpose to serve the organizations that make our communities a better place to live. Learn more at momentivesoftware.com.

About TrustRadius:

TrustRadius is a buyer intelligence platform for business technology. We enable buyers to make confident decisions, through comprehensive product information, in-depth customer insights, and peer conversations. We help technology brands capture and activate the authentic voice of customers to improve their products, build confidence with prospects, and engage in-market buyers to improve ROI. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

