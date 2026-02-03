Momentive Software Wins 2026 Stevie® Award for Customer Service Leadership

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentive Software, the leading technology partner accelerating innovation and powering the future for mission-driven organizations, today announced that Karl Jaufmann, SVP of Client Support, has won a bronze Stevie Award for Customer Service Leader of the Year as part of the 20th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. More than 2,100 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 41 nations and territories, were considered in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees.

“Congratulations to Karl on this well-deserved Stevie Award recognition,” remarked Mike Shea, Chief Operating Officer at Momentive Software. “Karl’s leadership has fundamentally raised the bar for what client support looks like at Momentive, combining operational rigor with deep empathy for the mission-driven organizations we serve. Our clients are at the heart of everything we do, and Karl’s impact is a true testament to that commitment as we continue to bring on better outcomes for our clients. His work will be instrumental as we roll out MomentiveIQ, ensuring our clients not only receive exceptional support but gain even greater insight and value from our platform.”

The judges praised Karl’s leadership as “transformational”, noting that his work “restored client confidence and set a new standard of excellence” across Momentive’s global support organization. His “data-driven, performance-focused approach delivered sustained, measurable improvements”—earning recognition for exceptional CSAT scores above 98%, significant SLA gains, and dramatic backlog reductions. Most importantly, the judges emphasized the real-world impact of Karl’s leadership on nonprofits that “rely on Momentive’s software to serve their communities”, underscoring how his ability to “drive performance” translates directly into better outcomes for countless mission-driven organizations.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at sales.stevieawards.com/.

