Momentive Software Accelerates Mission-Driven Innovation with Strategic Acquisition of Personify

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentive Software, the leading technology partner accelerating innovation and powering the future for mission-driven organizations, today announced the acquisition of Personify, a leading provider of association management software, event management solutions, job board software, and member engagement tools. This news follows close behind the company’s announcement of MomentiveIQ™, a groundbreaking AI-powered platform built exclusively for nonprofits and associations, delivering actionable insights, personalized engagement, and automated workflows to enhance mission impact.

This acquisition underscores the company’s commitment to innovation and growth, expanding its portfolio with best-in-class solutions that boast seamless integrations and customizations. With the strength of a single, trusted partner, clients can streamline operations, work smarter, and maximize impact at every stage of their journey. By combining scale, intelligence, and purpose-built design, this merger positions Momentive to deliver the most comprehensive and forward-looking solutions for nonprofits and associations, setting a new standard for excellence in mission-driven technology.

"Our focus is set on consistently exceeding the expectations of our clients by providing game-changing and scalable solutions that empower them to maximize their impact,” remarked Dustin Radtke, Interim CEO of Momentive Software. “The acquisition of Personify reinforces our focus on investing in technology and AI-powered solutions, like MomentiveIQ, that give clients exactly what they need to run their organization in one place. This accelerates the pace at which we can provide increased value to our clients, helping them create authentic connections, manage more efficiently, and bring on better outcomes for those they serve.”

More than 17,000 organizations leverage Personify’s comprehensive product suite to build reliable revenue streams and achieve greater success every day. With complementary products to Momentive’s existing portfolio, this acquisition will provide end-to-end solutions specifically built for the unique needs of mission-driven organizations, enabling them to make data-driven decisions that ultimately achieve faster growth. With the breadth of data from both client bases, the combined company will serve over 37,000 organizations worldwide and lead the market in AI-driven insights—enabling predictive analytics and personalized engagement that drive measurable value for associations supporting more than 287 million members each year.

“Joining Momentive Software marks an exciting opportunity to combine our strengths in support of mission-driven organizations and those they serve,” said Scott Collison, President and CEO of Personify. “As we move forward together, we will expand what’s possible for our clients with insights and tools that drive impact and foster growth.”

“I'm incredibly excited about this transformational moment for mission-driven technology,” added Hythem El-Nazer, Co-Managing Partner at TA Associates. “The combination of Momentive and Personify creates the largest, most scalable platform for associations and nonprofits, delivering unmatched innovation through continuous investment in AI, product development, and platform capabilities.”

This is Momentive’s fourth acquisition, following the recent purchase of volunteer management software provider, VolunteerMatters, association and certification management software provider, Cobalt, and learning management solutions provider, Blue Sky eLearn.

Momentive Software amplifies the impact of more than 20,000 mission-driven organizations across 30+ countries, supporting over $11.7 billion raised and 55 million members served annually. Nonprofits and associations rely on Momentive’s AI-powered software and services to engage their communities, simplify operations, and grow revenue. Designed to help organizations connect more, manage more, and expect more, Momentive’s solutions span fundraising, learning, events, careers, volunteering, accounting, and association management. Momentive partners with organizations that believe “good enough” is never enough—so they can bring on better outcomes for everyone they serve. Learn more at momentivesoftware.com.

