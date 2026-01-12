Momentive Software Strengthens Executive Bench to Support Continued Growth

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentive Software, the leading technology partner accelerating innovation and powering the future for mission-driven organizations, today announced the appointments of Summit Roshan as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Kathy Marshall as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). These appointments reflect the continued integration of Momentive and Personify, following the recent acquisition announcement, and unify experienced leaders from both organizations to strengthen the operational foundation required for long-term success.

As CFO, Roshan will oversee the company’s financial strategy and operations, providing disciplined leadership across planning, forecasting, and performance management to support Momentive’s next phase of growth and value creation. In her role as CHRO, Marshall will lead Momentive’s global people function, shaping culture, advancing engagement and retention, and building scalable HR infrastructure to support a remote-first workplace.

“We are excited to welcome Summit and Kathy to Momentive’s Executive Leadership Team as we bring our organizations together,” said Dustin Radtke, Interim CEO of Momentive Software. “Both leaders bring proven expertise, strong alignment with our values, and a shared commitment to building scalable, high-performing teams. Their leadership will play a crucial role in unifying our people and operations, accelerating growth, and ensuring we continue to bring on better outcomes for our clients and their missions.”

Roshan is a tenured finance executive with deep experience driving financial transformation, operational excellence, and scalable performance within high-growth software organizations. Prior to joining Momentive, he served as Chief Financial Officer at Personify, where he led financial strategy, planning, and reporting to enable sustainable growth and disciplined execution. Previously, he held senior finance and operations leadership roles at Eptura, Anchore, and LogicMonitor, partnering with executive teams on strategic planning, forecasting, M&A, and performance management. Summit holds a master's degree in finance from Tulane University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Classical Studies from the University of California, Davis.

Marshall is a seasoned people and culture executive with more than 20 years of experience leading global HR organizations across high-growth, private equity–backed, venture-backed, and public technology companies. Most recently, she served as Chief Human Resources Officer at Personify, where she led people strategy through periods of growth, transformation, and integration. Prior to Personify, she held senior leadership roles at Rev.com, Spiceworks, Blackbaud, Clear Channel (iHeartMedia), GE Energy Management, Entegris (ATMI), and Dell. Throughout her career, she has partnered closely with executive teams to modernize HR operations, support IPO and M&A readiness, launch global offices, and develop top-performing leadership teams. Kathy holds a master's degree in human resource management from St. Edward’s University and a bachelor's degree in political science from Sonoma State University.

These appointments further strengthen Momentive’s leadership team and reinforce the company’s focus on bringing together the best of both organizations as it continues to invest in its people, operations, and technology to better serve mission-driven organizations around the world.

