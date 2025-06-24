Austin, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Chip Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider Report, “The Quantum Chip Market Size was valued at USD 0.38 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 7.04 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 44.16% over the forecast period 2025-2032.”

Quantum Chip Market Surges with Innovation, Federal Backing, and Strategic Investments

The Quantum Chip Market is experiencing rapid growth, projected to expand from USD 0.11 billion in 2024 to USD 1.81 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 41.60%. Strong investments, aggressive federal directives, as well as personal involvement have driven this incredible growth into the research from small and large organizations in the market. The government initiatives can be seen in the U.S. Department of Energy has recently awarded USD 65 million for 10 different quantum-computing initiatives in September 2024. Additionally, more recently, the DARPA of the Department of Defense has expanded its initiatives in its Quantum Benchmarking Initiative. There are currently 18 companies involved working on superconducting qubits, trapped ion qubits, and other qubit technologies. The immense growth demonstrates nation's commitment to advancing infrastructure in quantum technology for high-performance computing, national security, and for a wider spread use in the industry.

Regional Trends: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Surges Ahead

In 2024, North America dominates the quantum chip market with a 48.75% revenue share, driven by strong R&D institutions and companies like Quantum Circuits and Rigetti. The U.S. leads in federal funding and innovation for quantum applications in defense, computing, and industry.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 45.98% from 2025 to 2032, led by China, South Korea, and Australia, where companies like Q-CTRL and Silicon Quantum Computing are advancing quantum technologies.

Europe is also seeing strong momentum with countries like Germany and France supporting pioneers such as IQM and Pasqal through public-private partnerships.

The Middle East, Africa, and Latin America are gradually emerging, with rising investments and research efforts in countries like the UAE, Brazil, and Argentina.

Quantum Chip Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 0.38 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 7.04 Billion CAGR CAGR of 44.16% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments •By Type (Superconducting Quantum Chip, Semiconductor Quantum Chip, Ion Trap Quantum Chip, Others)

•By Application (Computer, Anti-Theft Brush, Other)

•By End-User (Information Technology (IT) & Telecommunications, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Aerospace & Defense, Research & Academia, Others)

Superconducting Chips and Computer Applications Dominate 2024 Quantum Chip Market; Anti-Theft Segment Set for Fastest Growth Through 2032

By Type

In 2024, superconducting quantum chips lead the market with a 43.04% revenue share, due to their scalability and stability. Some outstanding examples of major efforts include the Eagle chip at IBM and the Sycamore processor at Google, where both companies are actively researching the quantum technologies for commercial applications

Ion trap quantum chips are projected to grow fastest at a 45.66% CAGR from 2025 to 2032. Ion trap volumes can offer low error rates with greater precision and low errors as a competitive meat for their performance. The ion trap system had examples established by Honeywell and Microsoft, and their product offerings will be popularized for their scalability and reliability in advanced applications of quantum computing.

By Application

In 2024, the computer segment is expected to dominate the quantum chip market with a 62.92% share, The traditional reasoning for the consistency of these results are simply that the rapid development of the quantum chip technology enables speeds and solutions of complex problems far quicker than comparable solutions with classical systems. Companies such as IBM, Google and Intel will pioneer their advancing technologies with their new quantum chips (Eagle and Sycamore) will develop a rapid value providing methodology to improve customer realities and solve substantive technical issues in the relevant industries.

The anti-theft brush segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 45.67% from 2025 to 2032, as Companies such as 3M and Zebra will embed the quantum chips as an anti-theft brush into their organizational systems and monitor in real-time.

By End-User

In 2024, the computer segment leads the quantum chip market with a 62.92% revenue share, driven by growing demand for high-performance computing. Companies like Rigetti (Aspen-9) and D-Wave (Advantage processor) are pioneering advancements in AI, cryptography, and optimization.

The anti-theft brush segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 45.67% from 2025 to 2032, as firms like Checkpoint Systems and Tyco integrate quantum chips into smart security systems, enabling real-time monitoring and enhancing theft prevention solutions.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Google

Amazon Web Services Inc.

IBM

Microsoft

Silicon Quantum Computing

Ion Q

Honeywell

Fujitsu

Intel

Rigetti Computing

Recent Developments:

In Feb 2025, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched Ocelot, its first quantum computing chip, aiming to cut error correction costs by up to 90% through the use of innovative “cat qubits.” This breakthrough positions AWS as a major contender in the race for fault-tolerant quantum computing.

In Feb 2025, Quantum computing still awaits its 'silicon moment' as firms like Amazon and Microsoft introduce promising chips like Ocelot and Majorana

