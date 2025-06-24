Lead Service Line Replacement Funding Just Got Easier: Free Tool Earns DOI Citation from Open Science Framework, Strengthening State Revolving Fund Applications

CHICAGO, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Environmental & Public Health International (EPHI), a leader in Flint Water Crisis–focused drinking water training led by the former EPA Flint Emergency Coordinator, announced today that its Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator (LSLRCC) has been officially cited with a Digital Object Identifier (DOI) by the Open Science Framework (OSF). This recognition represents a major milestone in the collective efforts of federal, Tribal, and local governments to eliminate lead exposure and improve drinking water infrastructure. Since its launch in April 2025, the calculator has been utilized to estimate over $3 billion in lead service line replacement costs, according to anonymized usage data.

The DOI formally designates the LSLRCC as a scientifically credible and citable resource—one that funding agencies, regulatory bodies, and policymakers can confidently reference in grant applications, compliance reports, and infrastructure planning to support data-driven decisions and secure financial resources.



As a free, multilingual, browser-based lead service line replacement tool now recognized in a peer-reviewed scientific repository, the LSLRCC helps Tribal and local governments precisely estimate lead service line replacement costs, strengthen State Revolving Fund (SRF) applications, and advance public health protections. It directly supports the goals of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) by equipping decision-makers with data-driven resources to accelerate compliance with the Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI).

“Being listed in the Open Science Framework with an official DOI reinforces the importance of this tool in advancing the goals of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, equipping communities with tools and data to strengthen State Revolving Fund applications, and accelerating implementation of the Lead and Copper Rule Improvements,” said Anthony Ross, founder of EPHI and former EPA Flint Emergency Coordinator.

As the national effort intensifies to replace millions of lead service lines across the United States, the need for effective planning tools is more critical than ever. To support this effort, mission-driven public, nonprofit, and private sector partners can now sponsor this Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH)-aligned tool.

Insights From Leadership:

“The Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator has the potential to play a pivotal role nationwide—supporting the goals of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, helping communities strengthen State Revolving Fund applications, and accelerating implementation of the Lead and Copper Rule Improvements. It’s a powerful, practical tool for informed planning and protecting public health.”

— Anthony Ross, EPHI Director and Former EPA Flint Emergency Coordinator

About EPHI:

Environmental & Public Health International provides experience-based drinking water training shaped by the Flint Water Crisis. Our mission is to support regulators and public water systems in their efforts to safeguard public health and prevent future catastrophic drinking water failures. Learn how we’re advancing the goals of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), equipping communities with tools and data to strengthen State Revolving Fund (SRF) applications, and accelerating implementation of the Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI). For more information on our terms, privacy policy, or training evaluation surveys, please contact us.

