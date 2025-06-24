Flexera Announces Chris Andersen as Chief Financial Officer to Advance Strategic Growth, AI and Data-Driven Innovation

ITASCA, Ill., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera, the global leader in technology spend and risk management, today announced the appointment of Chris Andersen as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Andersen will lead the global finance organization for Flexera and its Revenera division, playing a pivotal role in scaling the company’s long-term growth and innovation agenda—anchored in platform-driven insights, artificial intelligence (AI), and deep data intelligence.

Andersen brings over 25 years of financial leadership experience in enterprise software, with a proven track record of driving operational scale, executing strategic capital plans and leading transformative initiatives in high-growth environments. Most recently, he served as CFO of Acquia, where he guided the company to sustained profitability, oversaw multiple successful acquisitions and supported Vista Equity Partners’ majority acquisition in 2019.

“Chris is an outcome-oriented finance leader with a sharp eye for unlocking value at the intersection of technology, data and operational excellence,” said Jim Ryan, CEO of Flexera. “His experience scaling modern software companies—and integrating advanced analytics and automation into financial and strategic planning—makes him uniquely equipped to support our expansion across FinOps, ITAM, SaaS Management and our rapidly evolving AI-powered platform.”

Prior to Acquia, Andersen held senior financial roles at Akamai Technologies, Progress Software and Novell. He currently services on the Bain Capital Ventures CFO Advisory Board, where he contributes to shaping the next wave of finance leadership in the software sector.

“Flexera is uniquely positioned at the convergence of IT asset intelligence, cost optimization and AI-driven decision-making,” said Andersen. “I’m excited to join at this moment of inflection—helping to scale a category-defining platform that empowers enterprises to harness their technology data, automate control, and drive smarter outcomes.”

Andersen’s appointment reflects Flexera’s focus on expanding its executive bench to support the company’s innovation in FinOps, ITAM and SaaS Management—where AI, automation and actionable technology insights are central to our customer value.

