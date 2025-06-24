Plant-Based Milk Market to Surpass $35.22 Billion by 2032 at 7.4% CAGR: Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Plant-based milk market is estimated to be valued at USD 21.35 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 35.22 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2025 to 2032. The plant-based milk market is experiencing significant growth, driven by rising health consciousness among consumers and the increasing prevalence of lactose intolerance. Factors such as the expanding vegan population, environmental concerns related to traditional dairy production, and the growing variety of plant-based milk options are fueling market expansion. Additionally, heightened awareness of the nutritional advantages—such as lower cholesterol, fewer calories, and reduced fat content compared to animal-based milk—is further contributing to the rising demand.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/7469

Global Plant-Based Milk Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global plant-based milk market size is expected to total USD 21.35 Bn in 2025 and USD 35.22 Bn by 2032.

Global demand for plant-based milk products will likely increase at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2025 and 2032.

Based on product, almond milk category is anticipated to account for nearly one-fourth of the global plant-based milk market share in 2025.

By nature, organic plant-based milk segment is set to dominate the industry, holding a market share of more than three-fifths in 2025.

In terms of flavor, unflavored segment will likely account for 54.8% of the global plant-based milk market revenue share by 2025.

As per Coherent Market Insights’ new plant-based milk market analysis, North America is estimated to hold a global market share of over two-fifths in 2025.

Europe is anticipated to emerge as the happy hunting ground for plant-based milk manufacturers during the assessment period.

Increasing Prevalence of Lactose Intolerance Spurring Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest plant-based milk market report outlines major factors driving the industry’s growth. One such prominent growth factor is the rising incidence of lactose intolerance and dairy allergies.

A significant portion of the global population is lactose intolerant. According to the World Population Review’s report, about 65% of adults have lactose intolerance. This is prompting these people to opt for plant-based milk alternatives, thereby fueling market expansion.

Plant-based milk types, like almond milk, cashew milk, oat milk, and soy milk, are taking the food industry by storm. They are becoming the talk of the town with their healthy nutritional profile and dairy-free nature.

Plant-based milk provides a dairy-free alternative for individuals with lactose intolerance, milk protein allergies, or other sensitivities. As the number of lactose-intolerant individuals continues to grow, so will demand for plant-based milk alternatives.

Purchase Now Up to 25% Discount on This Premium Report @

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/7469



High Cost of Plant-Based Milk Limiting Market Growth

The prospective plant-based milk market outlook appears promising, considering the increasing popularity of veganism and rising prevalence of lactose intolerance. However, high cost of plant-based milk alternatives poses a significant challenge to wider market growth.

Plant-based milk alternatives, especially almond and macadamia milk, are more expensive than traditional dairy milk. This price disparity limits adoption, especially in low- and middle-income nations, leading to reduced plant-based milk market demand.

Rising Vegan and Flexitarian Population to Create Lucrative Growth Opportunities

The global vegan and flexitarian population is increasing significantly due to factors like growing awareness of animal welfare and environmental sustainability. This is expected to create lucrative opportunities for plant-based milk companies.

Plant-based milk aligns with ethical and ecological values of modern consumers. As more people adopt plant-based lifestyles, demand for plant-based milk is expected to rise significantly, fueling market growth.

Impact of AI Trend on the Plant-Based Milk Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming a powerful tool in the vegan milk market. Leading plant-based milk producers like Oatly and NotCo are turning to AI to enhance every aspect of the business, ranging from optimizing supply chains to reducing inventory waste.

Machine learning refines formulations to deliver smoother textures and closer-to-dairy taste using advanced ingredient optimization and emulsification techniques. Moreover, AI-driven predictive analytics are helping brands significantly cut packaging material waste, slash energy usage, and lower carbon emissions.

Innovations like NotCo’s AI ‘Giuseppe’ system exemplify how startups are leveraging AI to create plant-based milks that closely mimic dairy in taste and nutritional profile. Such innovations will play a key role in boosting the plant-based milk market growth.

Emerging Plant-Based Milk Market Trends

A notable trend in the plant-based milk market is fortification. Leading manufacturers of plant-based milk alternatives are fortifying their products with essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and prebiotics to expand their customer base.

Rising health and wellness trends are positively influencing the plant-based milk market value. Today, more and more people are choosing plant-based milk alternatives. This is because they are considered as healthier options due to their lower cholesterol, calorie, and saturated fat content compared to traditional dairy milk.

Ongoing product innovation is throwing a new life into the plant-based milk industry. Top companies are investing rigorously in research and development (R&D) to improve taste, texture, and nutritional profiles of their products. This will help them woo more and more customers.

Get Customization on this Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/7469

Analyst’s View

“The global plant-based milk industry is set to experience strong growth, owing to rising prevalence of lactose intolerance, growing vegan and flexitarian population, and increasing consumer awareness regarding the health and environmental benefits of plant-based alternatives,” said senior analyst Sakshi Suryawanshi.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Plant-Based Milk Market

Event Description and Impact EU Green Deal & Sustainability Mandates Description: The European Union's Green Deal has increased funding and incentives for sustainable agri-food systems, including plant-based alternatives. Impact: European plant-based milk producers benefit from tax incentives and R&D grants, accelerating innovation and expanding product lines. Technological Advancements in Plant-Based Milk Production Description: Companies are investing in technologies to enhance taste, texture, protein content, and shelf life of plant-based milk, often using AI, precision fermentation, and enzyme-based processing. Impact: These improvements are attracting younger consumers (especially Gen Z and millennials), with growing interest in premium and niche options like pistachio, macadamia, and pea milk. Celebrity & Influencer-Led Plant-Based Campaigns Description: Influencers like Billie Eilish and Lewis Hamilton have continued to promote plant-based diets via global campaigns. Impact: Increased visibility and endorsement boost consumer awareness and interest in plant-based milk.

Competitor Insights

Key companies listed in the plant-based milk market research report

Califia Farms, LLC

Danone S.A.

Elmhurst Milked Direct, LLC

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Ripple Foods, PBC

SunOpta Inc.

Pacific Foods of Oregon, LLC

Blue Diamond Growers

Dohler GmbH

Oatly AB

Horizon Organic

Daiya Foods Inc.

Key Developments

In June 2025, Giraf officially launched its macadamia milk in the United Kingdom, offering foodservice operators and retailers a smooth, flavorful dairy-free alternative.

In February 2024, Califia Farms officially launched Califia Farms Complete, a refrigerated plant-based milk designed to be nutritionally comparable to dairy.

Market Segmentation:

Product Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Almond Milk

Oat Milk

Soy Milk

Coconut Milk

Rice Milk

Others

Nature Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Organic

Conventional

Flavor Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Unflavored

Flavored

Distribution Channel Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Offline

Online

Others



Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



Read More Related Reports

Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis for 2025-2032

Organic Oat Milk Market Size, Share, Trends & Opportunities for 2025-2032

Coconut Milk Market Analysis and Forecast for 2025-2032

Our Trusted Partners:

Worldwide Market Reports, Coherent MI, Stratagem Market Insights

Get Recent News:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/news



About Us:

Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter