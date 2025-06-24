Red, White and Water Safe: Aqua-Tots Shares Five Tips for the Fourth

Mesa, Arizona, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As families across the nation gear up to celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, pool parties, and trips to lakes, Aqua-Tots Swim School is urging parents to prioritize water safety during this patriotic season.

July is historically the deadliest month for drowning in the United States. Provisional data shows that in July 2024 alone, fatal unintentional drowning incidents peaked at 759 deaths nationwide, underscoring the heightened risk during summer months (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). Children account for approximately one-fourth of these fatalities (Children’s Safety Network).

“Drowning is swift and silent. It often occurs in mere seconds, and yet, it’s preventable,” said Craig Wright, CEO of Aqua-Tots Swim School. “As we prepare to celebrate our nation’s independence, it’s crucial to remember that water safety should never take a holiday.”

Aqua-Tots Swim School is on a mission to save lives by teaching children all over the world how to become safe and confident swimmers for life. With more than 170 locations in 14 countries, their trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities, from four months to 12 years old. It features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

This Fourth of July, Aqua-Tots Swim School is encouraging families to use its Safer Summer Checklist. By adhering to these guidelines, families can significantly reduce the risk of drowning incidents during the holiday and throughout the summer.

Safer Summer Checklist

Active Supervision: Always designate a responsible adult (18+) to be actively watching children when they are in or near water. This person must be in the pool and within arm's reach of children, avoiding alcohol consumption and distractions. Adults should take shifts to avoid fatigue. Install Barriers: Ensure doors leading outside the home are locked. Pools should be surrounded by four-sided fencing with locks and self-latching gates to prevent unsupervised access. Use Life Jackets: In open water, use properly fitting U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets, especially for young children and non-swimmers. Floaties are toys for experienced swimmers and are not lifesaving devices. Learn CPR: Being trained in CPR can make a critical difference in emergencies. Learn to Swim: Enroll children in year-round swim lessons to help them build essential, lifesaving skills.

Download the full Safer Summer Checklist for more tips on water safety inside and outside the home.

For more information on water safety or to enroll in swim lessons, please visit aqua-tots.com or use the Location Finder to find an Aqua-Tots Swim School near you.





About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review’s Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200. Aqua-Tots has more than 170 locations across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding, with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aqua-tots.com/franchise-development. For more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

Attachment