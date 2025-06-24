Dalfen Industrial Expands Las Vegas Footprint with Acquisition of Diablo Drive Properties

LAS VEGAS, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dalfen Industrial, a leader in last-mile industrial real estate, has expanded its presence in Las Vegas with the acquisition of 5075 and 5175 W. Diablo Drive. Officially named Diablo Logistics Center, the purchase further aligns with the company's strategy to invest in high-quality industrial properties in key markets across the United States.

Built in 2002, the Diablo Logistics Center comprises two buildings totaling 143,763 square feet in the heart of the Las Vegas Southwest industrial submarket—one of the region’s most desirable and supply-constrained areas. The property is 100% leased to a diversified rent roll of seven tenants, offering stable in-place income. With immediate access to Interstate 15, Interstate 215, the Las Vegas Strip, and Harry Reid International Airport, the center offers exceptional connectivity for both regional and national distribution.

These industrial properties feature 160’ truck courts, 24’ clear heights, a total of 44 dock-high doors, and 18 grade-level doors—features that appeal to trending logistics and distribution tenants focused on efficiency and speed-to-market.

“Las Vegas is one of the most dynamic and supply-constrained industrial markets in the country,” said John Endres, market officer at Dalfen Industrial. “These assets provide the location, functionality and access that today’s logistics and distribution tenants require, and we’re excited to add them to our growing footprint.”

The acquisition supports Dalfen’s ongoing expansion across high-demand, infill industrial markets in the western United States. The company is targeting regions with strong market fundamentals and long-term growth prospects as part of its broader national investment strategy.

About Dalfen Industrial

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Dalfen Industrial LLC is a premier name in last-mile industrial real estate and one of the largest privately held industrial real estate firms in the United States. The company specializes in strategically located infill warehouses and distribution centers, with a portfolio exceeding 55 million square feet. For more information, visit www.dalfen.com.

