Dalfen Industrial Acquires Fulfillment Center in Charlotte, NC

DALLAS, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dalfen Industrial announced today that it has completed an off-market transaction for the acquisition of a 100,000-square-foot fulfillment center located at 11520 Granite Street in the State Line / Southwest submarket of Charlotte, NC—one of the city’s tightest and most highly sought-after infill submarkets.

Strategically situated less than one mile from both I-77 and I-485, the property provides exceptional regional connectivity with direct access to Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the Norfolk Southern Intermodal Terminal, and downtown Charlotte. The facility is currently 100% leased to Viridien Patio + Fireplace, SCP Distributors and Commercial Furniture Interiors, three established tenants serving strong consumer and commercial demand in the area.

“We’re pleased to add this infill, multi-tenant building in Charlotte to our Southeast portfolio,” said Tyler McElroy, Market Officer at Dalfen Industrial. “This acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategy of targeting infill assets in high-barrier, low-vacancy submarkets.”

“The strategic acquisition of this warehouse speaks to Dalfen's ability to identify and acquire well-positioned industrial properties that are attractive to tenants in supply-constrained submarkets,” added Chris Segrest, SVP of the Southeast Region. “We look forward to continuing our focus on growing our last-mile portfolio across the Carolinas.”

The acquisition boosts Dalfen Industrial’s Carolinas portfolio to over 3.4 million square feet, furthering its mission to grow a top-tier collection of last-mile and infill logistics properties across the U.S.

