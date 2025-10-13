Dalfen Industrial Acquires Three IOS Properties in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex

DALLAS, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dalfen Industrial is pleased to announce the acquisition of three Industrial Outdoor Storage (IOS) properties in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex, further expanding the firm’s footprint in one of the nation's most active logistics hubs.

Two of the properties, located at 9090 Forney Road in Dallas, TX and 10111 Harmon Road in Fort Worth, TX, were acquired together. The Forney Road site spans 2.935 acres in the East Dallas/Mesquite submarket and includes a 3,600 square-foot building fully leased to a single tenant, Sunrise Creek Concrete Pumping. The Harmon Road property comprises 1.96 acres in the North Fort Worth submarket and features a 7,000 square-foot building, also fully leased to a single tenant, Alpha Paving.

The third acquisition, located at 6000 Split Trail Road in Plano, TX, is a 4-acre site in the Far North Dallas submarket, improved with a 37,300 square-foot building that is currently vacant.

Each site offers direct access to major transportation corridors and proximity to well-known industrial users:

9090 Forney Road: Near Loop 12, US-80, and I-30; neighboring tenants include Amazon, Canadian Solar, FedEx, and Daikin.

10111 Harmon Road: Close to US-287 and I-35; nearby tenants include Amazon, DHL, Coca-Cola, and Walmart.

6000 Split Trail Road: Accessible from US-75, President George Bush Tollway, and Sam Rayburn Tollway; with FedEx, Safelite AutoGlass, Toyota, and Verizon in the area.



“We are very excited to establish a foothold in the IOS sector within DFW,” said Eli Ray, Senior Investment Associate at Dalfen Industrial. “The properties’ strategic location, functionality, and tenant appeal make it a strong complement to our broader portfolio as we continue to grow our presence in key logistics markets across the country.”

John Lettieri, Market Officer, added, “These acquisitions are a strong addition to our Dallas-Fort Worth IOS portfolio. The properties are strategically located, highly functional, and well positioned to meet the needs of a wide range of tenants in one of the country’s most dynamic logistics markets.”

Dalfen Industrial currently owns and/or operates approximately 8 million square feet of industrial product in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and is quickly scaling their IOS presence in the area.

About Dalfen Industrial

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Dalfen Industrial LLC is a leading owner and operator of last-mile industrial real estate, and one of the largest privately held industrial firms in the United States. The company specializes in strategically located infill warehouses and distribution centers, with a portfolio exceeding 55 million square feet. Learn more at www.dalfen.com.

