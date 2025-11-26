Dalfen Industrial Acquires 13-Building Industrial Portfolio in West Sacramento, CA

DALLAS, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dalfen Industrial, a leader in last-mile industrial real estate, has expanded its presence in Northern California with the acquisition of the West Sacramento Logistics Portfolio. The portfolio comprises 13 infill, multi-tenant buildings totaling 1.32 million square feet situated on approximately 68 acres at the I-80 / Highway 50 interchange — within West Sacramento’s premier industrial corridor.

Acquired at a significant discount to replacement cost, the portfolio is currently 97% leased to a diverse mix of 31 tenants, the portfolio features a weighted average lease term (WALT) of 3.5 years and an average suite size of approximately 30,000 square feet. Notable tenants include Crown Equipment Corporation, Beckman Coulter, Inc., MacArthur Company, KP LLC, Cameron Ashley Building Products, and the State of California. The area is also home to numerous major occupiers including Amazon, Home Depot, FedEx, and AT&T.

“This acquisition gives us immediate scale in one of Northern California’s most supply-constrained logistics nodes,” said Jeremy Hamaoui, Regional Senior Vice President at Dalfen Industrial. “The portfolio’s infill location at the I-80/Highway 50 interchange, diversified tenancy, and clear mark-to-market upside make it a natural fit for our last-mile strategy.”

“West Sacramento’s connectivity and depth of tenant demand position this portfolio for durable cash flow and compelling growth given the high demand and limited availability of this type of multi-tenant product in the area,” added Michael Cohen, Head of Acquisitions at Dalfen Industrial.

With this acquisition, Dalfen Industrial now owns and operates 10.2 million square feet of industrial real estate in the Western United States, reinforcing its commitment to strategic growth in key logistics markets across the country.

About Dalfen Industrial

Dalfen Industrial LLC, headquartered in Dallas, is one of the largest privately owned industrial real estate firms in the United States and is a leader in the last-mile property sector. The company focuses on strategically located urban infill warehouses and distribution facilities, owning and operating over 55 million square feet of premier industrial properties nationwide. For more information, visit www.dalfen.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c4376a59-f486-4bfb-abdc-c6904c859d62