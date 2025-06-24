Ahold Delhaize USA Names Jason Wilson Chief Financial Officer

SALISBURY, N.C., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA announced that Jason Wilson, a recognized retail and finance executive in the grocery industry and longtime leader at Ahold Delhaize USA companies, has been named Chief Financial Officer. In his new position, Wilson oversees financial strategy and operations, playing an instrumental role in supporting the omnichannel growth of the U.S. businesses, delivering the company’s Growing Together strategy and 2028 commitments and ensuring strong financial controls and governance.

“After more than a decade driving remarkable results at Food Lion, I’m excited to welcome Jason to our U.S. leadership team,” said JJ Fleeman, CEO of Ahold Delhaize USA. “Jason has extensive industry experience and is a proven leader, who I am confident will advance our finance organization and provide strong support and partnership to each of our U.S. businesses. Jason has a retail-oriented, customer-first mindset and a relentless focus that will enable our U.S. businesses to continue to thrive.”

Prior to this role, Wilson served as SVP of Finance for Food Lion, where he spearheaded all financial activities for the brand, which recently marked 50 consecutive quarters of positive comparable store sales results, has made several successful in-market acquisitions, continued to save for the customer and delivered substantial savings. As part of the Food Lion leadership team, he provided strategic direction for the brand, including growth initiatives like new stores and remodels throughout Food Lion’s 10-state footprint.

“It is an honor to take on this role and contribute to the growth of our businesses,” said Wilson. “I look forward to working alongside the team to drive critical priorities and support our Growing Together strategy through strong financial controls and investments. Together, we will continue our momentum and support each of the U.S. brands in delivering omnichannel growth.”

A North Carolina native, Wilson started his career in 2000 at Ahold Delhaize USA’s predecessor support brands, serving as Director of Business Development, VP of Strategy and VP of Finance and Business Planning. In addition, he has held several positions in Category Management and joined the organization as an inventory controller in accounting.

Wilson earned his bachelor’s degree in arts from Catawba College and holds an MBA from Pfeiffer University. He is based in Salisbury, N.C.

A top destination for talent, in 2025 Ahold Delhaize USA was named a Top Employer in the U.S. by the Top Employers Institute. The company also holds many prestigious designations such as Progressive Grocers’ Top 100 Food Retailers in North America. In addition, Ahold Delhaize USA associates are regularly recognized on lists for being top women in grocery and industry-leading emerging talent. Interested applicants can explore open roles by visiting the Careers page of the Ahold Delhaize USA website.

About Ahold Delhaize USA

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of global food retailer Ahold Delhaize, is part of the U.S. family of brands, which also includes five leading omnichannel grocery brands: Food Lion, The GIANT Company, Giant Food, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. When considered together, the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA comprise the largest grocery retail group on the East Coast and the fourth largest in the nation, serving millions of omnichannel customers each week. For more information, visit www.adusa.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

mediarelations@adusa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ced1149a-9b93-4174-9e9f-4c88752536bc