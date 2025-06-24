Alpine IQ Acquires Happy Cabbage’s Marketing Suite “Happy Marketers,” Expanding Value for Retail Clients

DENVER, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine IQ, the industry leader in data management, telecom, and marketing solutions for cannabis retailers, and the second fastest-growing software company on the 2024 Inc. 5000 software list, proudly announces its acquisition of Happy Marketers, the marketing suite by Happy Cabbage.

As cannabis retail continues to evolve, marketers face increasing pressure to personalize communications, segment audiences, and navigate complex compliance standards. With this acquisition, Happy Marketers customers will join Alpine IQ’s robust ecosystem, gaining access to a platform designed to meet today’s challenges and tomorrow’s growth. Alpine IQ’s multi-channel capabilities, spanning SMS, email, in-app messaging, direct mail, and web wallets, empower marketers to connect with customers more intelligently and effectively.

Nicholas Paschal, CEO of Alpine IQ, remarked on the integration, "We’re excited to welcome Happy Cabbage’s Happy Marketing customers to our platform. This acquisition allows us to combine our strengths and extend a broader range of marketing and loyalty services to more businesses. Together, we’re enhancing what’s possible for our clients and continuing to build on the strong foundation already in place."

Andrew Watson, CEO of Happy Cabbage, echoed this sentiment, "Bringing Happy Marketers over to Alpine IQ simply makes sense. This transition ensures the best possible future for our customers where they stand to gain significantly from Alpine IQ's expansive suite of marketing and telecom solutions. We are now pivoting Happy Cabbage to focus on bringing intelligent ordering to retailers, with our tool Happy Buyers, which is currently saving retailers $150,000 in cash per store and eliminating manual steps from the ordering process."

In addition to the acquisition of Happy Marketers, Alpine IQ has also committed to supporting and promoting the continued development of Happy Buyers—Happy Cabbage’s new inventory optimization tool built specifically for cannabis retail buyers. The platform enables smarter ordering, efficient budget management, and better margins, driving measurable ROI for dispensaries nationwide.

This acquisition marks a strategic expansion of Alpine IQ’s service offerings and a commitment to innovation, scale, and client success across the cannabis retail sector. Over the coming months, Happy Marketers customers will be seamlessly transitioned into AIQ through behind-the-scenes data imports—preserving historical insights while instantly unlocking access to the full AIQ suite.

About Alpine IQ

Alpine IQ is the premier provider of data-driven marketing, loyalty, and telecom solutions tailored to the unique needs of cannabis businesses. As the second fastest-growing software company on the INC 5000 2024 list, Alpine IQ empowers thousands of retailers and brands with tools to build relationships, grow revenue, and stay compliant. Learn more at www.aiq.com

About Happy Cabbage

Happy Cabbage is a software company that specializes in precision marketing and inventory optimization solutions for cannabis retailers. With the strategic sale of its marketing suite, Happy Marketers, to Alpine IQ, Happy Cabbage will now focus on advancing its Happy Buyers product to help retailers generate cash and maximize margins with AI inventory management.

Learn more about Happy Marketers at www.happycabbage.io/happy-marketers

Learn more about Happy Buyers at www.happycabbage.io/happy-buyers