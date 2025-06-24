Mountain America Foundation and Snow College Announce Winners of First-Generation Student Scholarship

Five rural Utah students awarded scholarships to support academic journey and student success

EPHRAIM, Utah, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union, through the Mountain America Foundation and Snow College, have announced the five recipients of the Mountain America First-Generation College Student Scholarship for the 2025–2026 academic year. Each winner will receive a $1,000 scholarship to support their higher education goals at Snow College.

This newly established program reflects a joint commitment to improving educational access for first-generation college students. The scholarship is awarded to students who are the first in their families to attend college and who demonstrate strong academic potential, leadership qualities, and dedication to their communities.

“These five students reflect the impressive characteristics we hoped to highlight through this partnership,” said Suzanne Oliver, executive director of the Mountain America Foundation. “Their stories and aspirations embody the spirit of this scholarship—resilience, ambition, and a commitment to building brighter futures not only for themselves, but for their families and communities.”

The five scholarship winners for the 2025–2026 academic year are:

Malia Anderson, Snow College

Jeily Aquino, Piute High School

Kamron A. Byrd, Snow College

Adam Fitch, Manti High School

Iliana Rojas Vega, Snow College



Sharlene Wells, senior vice president of public relations and organizational communications at Mountain America, presented certificates to recipients on June 12 to celebrate and highlight this achievement. Representatives from Snow College were also in attendance, including Brittany Cornelsen, director of student connection center and head of first year experience; Fernando Montaño, multicultural education and recruitment coordinator; and Cameron Brooks, executive director of advancement and government relations.

This year’s announcement marks the successful launch of the Mountain America First-Generation College Student Scholarship program. With shared values of service, education, and community uplift, the Mountain America Foundation and Snow College are proud to support underrepresented students in reaching their educational goals.

To learn more about Mountain America’s community involvement, visit macu.com/newsroom.