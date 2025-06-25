Air Methods Expands Bell 429 Fleet to Support Partners

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Methods, the leading air medical service provider in the United States, announced the expansion of its Bell 429 helicopter fleet with the addition of two new aircraft to support various long-standing partners. For more than 15 years, Air Methods has relied on the Bell 429 as a cornerstone of its fleet. Currently, Air Methods has 11 Bell 429 helicopters nationwide—amassing more than 49,000 flight hours across the fleet. With the newest additions, Air Methods will have 13 in its fleet by the end of the year.

“The Bell 429 continues to exceed expectations in air medical performance,” said Air Methods CEO Rob Hamilton. “Its reliability, safety features, and operational cost-efficiency allow us to deliver on our promise of providing critical care to communities in need. This platform combined with Bell’s unwavering commitment to customer support continues to make them a very valued partner.”

The new aircraft will support Air Methods’ operations and partners in Iowa and North Carolina. One of the Bell 429s has already been deployed to UNC Air Care—a long-standing partner and a leader in emergency care throughout the region. The aircraft enhances UNC Air Care’s operational readiness and expands its ability to deliver advanced critical care to more patients and communities across North Carolina.

“The Bell 429 provides the cabin space, performance, and safety features that are essential for our mission,” said UNC Air Care Associate Director Leanne Reaves. “Our pilots and clinicians trust this aircraft every day to help us reach patients faster and deliver lifesaving care when minutes matter most.”

The Bell 429 has proven itself to be a vital asset in air medical operations, offering speed, power, and reliability in even the most demanding environments. Its spacious cabin, advanced avionics, and four-axis autopilot system make it an ideal platform for critical care missions, supporting both patient safety and crew performance. From Bell’s perspective, the continued trust in the 429 by operators like Air Methods is a testament to the platform’s lasting value.

“We’re proud to support Air Methods and UNC Air Care in their lifesaving missions,” said Lane Evans, Bell Managing Director of North America. “The Bell 429 continues to prove its capabilities as a premier air medical platform. With outstanding customer support, cutting-edge technology, and an industry-leading maintenance program, it delivers value where it matters most—on every mission.”

Air Methods’ investment in the Bell 429s underscores its long-term commitment to clinical excellence, safety, and operational efficiency. These aircraft are key in supporting critical patient transport missions in the communities that need them most.

###

About the Bell 429

As a platform built for rapid response, the Bell 429’s BasixPro intuitive displays, satellite-based guidance system, and wide clamshell doors makes it an aircraft of choice for public safety agencies across the region. This dual-engine aircraft allows users to complete critical public safety missions with ease, such as search-and-rescue operations in hard-to-reach locations. With more than 500 Bell 429s in its global fleet, the platform holds a reputation as one of the most advanced light twin helicopters in its class.

Bell remains a trusted partner for public safety operators across the globe. To find out more about how the Bell 429 advances missions worldwide, please visit the Bell product page.

About Air Methods

Air Methods is the leading air medical service, delivering lifesaving care to more than 100,000 people every year. With 45 years of experience, Air Methods is the preferred partner for hospitals and one of the largest community-based providers of air medical services. Air Methods Ascend is the company’s clinical education program, allowing critical care nurses and paramedics best-in-class training opportunities using high-fidelity mannequins, virtual reality, and cadaver labs.