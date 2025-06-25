36/2025・Trifork Group: Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Company announcement no. 36 / 2025
Schindellegi, Switzerland – 25 June 2025
Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19, Trifork Group AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) (“Trifork”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork in connection with fixed salaries paid in shares. Reference is made to company announcement no. 1/2025 on 21 January 2025.
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jørn Larsen
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO
|b)
|Initial notification/
Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Trifork Group AG
|b)
|LEI
|8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
|4.1
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
ISIN CH1111227810
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|A share of 25% of the fixed monthly salary is paid out in shares as described in the company announcement no. 1/2025.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0
|1,081
|d)
|Aggregated information
—
Aggregated volume —
Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|25 June 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Kristian Wulf-Andersen
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CFO
|b)
|Initial notification/
Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Trifork Group AG
|b)
|LEI
|8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
|4.1
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
ISIN CH1111227810
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|A share of 10% of the fixed monthly salary is paid out in shares as described in the company announcement no. 1/2025.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0
|288
|d)
|Aggregated information
—
Aggregated volume —
Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|25 June 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
Investor and press contact
Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 73 17
About Trifork
Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a pioneering global technology company, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative digital products and solutions. With 1,215 professionals across 71 business units in 16 countries, Trifork specializes in designing, building, and operating advanced software across sectors such as public administration, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, energy, financial services, retail, and real estate. The Group’s R&D arm, Trifork Labs, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic, high-potential technology companies. Learn more at trifork.com.
